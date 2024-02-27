Wall Street returns from its record highs

BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks fell Tuesday after U.S. stocks retreated from record highs.

Most regional markets fell, while Shanghai rose. US futures and oil prices were little changed.

Traders are turning cautious after the New Year's rally swept through much of global markets.

Overall, investors are taking a well-deserved break to start the week, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. This subdued tone suggests a moderation in investor sentiment following the recent tech buying frenzy.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index, which has twice broken records in recent days, was flat at 39,238.82. This was after the government announced that consumer prices rose 2.2% in January from a year earlier, less than December's rate of 2.6% but higher than forecasts. This supports expectations that the Bank of Japan could soon make a change in its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy, supported by a benchmark interest rate of minus 0.1%.

Chinese markets were mixed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.4% to 16,572.75 and the Shanghai Composite up 0.5% to 2,992.30.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,635.96, while India's Sensex edged down 0.1%. In Bangkok, the SET was down 0.2%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.4% to 5,069.53 after closing last week at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 39,069.23 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1% to 15,976.25.

Berkshire Hathaway was one of the heaviest weightings in the market after famed investor Warren Buffet warned shareholders not to expect more eye-popping performance as there are no bargains available in the market. 'a size large enough to make a significant difference. Buffett is known for buying companies when they are cheap.

However, Buffett's company published results for the end of 2023 that were better than those expected by analysts. Class B shares of the company, whose subsidiaries include GEICO, Fruit of the Loom and Brooks running shoes, initially jumped more than 3%, but then fell back to a 1.9% loss.

More and more analysts are warning that prices have climbed too high.

The S&P 500 is on pace to close out its fourth consecutive winning month and just had its 15th winning week in the last 17. And the stock market may not have been cheap even when it bottomed in October 2022.

This recent rally began last October, on hopes that inflation would calm down enough that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates several times this year. Such cuts would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while driving up investment prices.

Expectations are still high for a rate cut this year, but traders have delayed their forecasts following stronger-than-expected economic reports. Meanwhile, the data raises hopes for stronger corporate profit growth, which would also benefit stock prices.

Last week, stocks saw a big rally after another splashy report from Nvidia put even more friends into the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia, whose chips help power AI technologies, rose another 0.3% on Monday, and is already up nearly 60% year to date.

The earnings season for the big S&P 500 companies is coming to an end, but this week still offers updates from several big names. Among them, several could give an idea of ​​the resilience of American household spending. Such spending has been a key reason the U.S. economy has outperformed expectations of a possible recession.

Best Buy, Lowes and TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, will all release their reports this week. The same will be true for several large technology-related companies, including Salesforce.com and HP.

On the economic calendar, the US government will provide an update on Thursday on the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. This is generally a less impactful report, as consumer and wholesale inflation data for the month have already been released.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 7 cents to $77.51 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 8 cents to $81.59 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 150.43 Japanese yen from 150.72 yen. The euro rose from $1.0854 to $1.0855.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.