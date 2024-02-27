Business
Wall Street returns from its record highs
BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks fell Tuesday after U.S. stocks retreated from record highs.
Nike and PepsiCo execs explain how to find your value | Your wallet
Most regional markets fell, while Shanghai rose. US futures and oil prices were little changed.
Traders are turning cautious after the New Year's rally swept through much of global markets.
Overall, investors are taking a well-deserved break to start the week, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. This subdued tone suggests a moderation in investor sentiment following the recent tech buying frenzy.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index, which has twice broken records in recent days, was flat at 39,238.82. This was after the government announced that consumer prices rose 2.2% in January from a year earlier, less than December's rate of 2.6% but higher than forecasts. This supports expectations that the Bank of Japan could soon make a change in its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy, supported by a benchmark interest rate of minus 0.1%.
Chinese markets were mixed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.4% to 16,572.75 and the Shanghai Composite up 0.5% to 2,992.30.
South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,635.96, while India's Sensex edged down 0.1%. In Bangkok, the SET was down 0.2%.
On Monday, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.4% to 5,069.53 after closing last week at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 39,069.23 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1% to 15,976.25.
Berkshire Hathaway was one of the market's heaviest weights after famed investor Warren Buffet warned shareholders not to expect more eye-popping performance as there are no bargains available in the market for a size large enough to make a significant difference. Buffett is known for buying companies when they are cheap.
However, Buffett's company published results for the end of 2023 that were better than those expected by analysts. Class B shares of the company, whose subsidiaries include GEICO, Fruit of the Loom and Brooks running shoes, initially jumped more than 3%, but then fell back to a 1.9% loss.
More and more analysts are warning that prices have climbed too high.
The S&P 500 is on pace to close out its fourth consecutive winning month and just had its 15th winning week in the last 17. And the stock market may not have been cheap even when it bottomed in October 2022.
This recent rally began last October in the hope that inflation cools sufficiently to the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates several times this year. Such cuts would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while driving up investment prices.
Expectations are still high for a rate cut this year, but traders have delayed their forecasts following some economic reports stronger than expected. Meanwhile, the data raises hopes for stronger corporate profit growth, which would also benefit stock prices.
Last week, stocks saw strong gains one after another Nvidia blowout report Get more friends into the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia, whose chips help power AI technologies, rose another 0.3% on Monday, and is already up nearly 60% year to date.
The earnings season for the big S&P 500 companies is coming to an end, but this week still offers updates from several big names. Among them, several could give an idea of the resilience of American household spending. Such spending has been one of the main reasons the U.S. economy has exceeded expectations for a possible recession.
Best Buy, Lowes and TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, will all release their reports this week. The same will be true for several large technology-related companies, including Salesforce.com and HP.
On the economic calendar, the US government will provide an update on Thursday on the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. This is generally a less impactful report, as consumer and wholesale inflation data for the month have already been released.
In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 7 cents to $77.51 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 8 cents to $81.59 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar fell to 150.43 Japanese yen from 150.72 yen. The euro rose from $1.0854 to $1.0855.
___
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://qz.com/stock-market-today-wall-street-drifts-near-its-record-1851285815
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wall Street returns from its record highs
- Real estate association's economist questions whether BC's flipping tax is worth the trouble
- Imran Khan's party to convene 'parallel' session of Punjab Assembly to elect CM: report
- How OpenAI video tool Sora could change Hollywood
- San Diego Open 2024: 5 Best Tennis Shops in San Diego Fueling California City's Tennis Culture
- Woman killed in southeast Edmonton U-Haul truck crash identified
- Sen. Manchin: Nikki Haley 'attractive' as third candidate
- UK charity warns over surge in ARFID eating disorders
- Hilary Duff is hosting a costume party for her daughters and 98 friends!
- CSUN celebrates Black History Month with Harmony in Diversity event – Daily Sundial
- Zhang sets the tone as Radnor Marple turns Newtown upside down
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange