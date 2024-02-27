Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, February 14, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
S&P 500 Futures Contracts are almost flat early Tuesday as the market rally took a breather.
Futures contracts linked to the general market index rose 0.04%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 15 points. Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.09%.
Outside of opening hours, CarGurus And Unity software fell more than 12% and 18%, respectively, after offering investors weak guidance on financial performance. On the other hand, Zoom video And Him and her surged 10% and 19%, respectively, following earnings reports that beat Wall Street expectations.
These movements follow a losing day on Wall Street which pulled the Dow And S&P500 outside the records observed last week. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped 0.16% and 0.38%, respectively, while tech-heavy indexes Nasdaq Composite fell slightly by 0.13%.
Monday was also notable because it was the first day with the e-commerce giant Amazon replace Walgreens Boot Alliance as one of 30 members of the blue-chip Dow Jones index.
“It's kind of one of those hold days,” Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, said of Monday's session. “You digest a lot of what happened last week with big profits, and then you have big data on the horizon.”
Looking ahead, investors will be watching economic data on durable goods, housing and consumer confidence on Tuesday. They will also monitor retailer profit reports Lowes And Macy's before the bell, followed by Beyond meat, Galactic Virgo And Rocket Lab after the market closes.
The results come ahead of January's reading of the closely watched personal consumption expenditures price index, as well as personal income data, expected later this week. Investors will watch these releases for future clues about the health of the economy and to gain insight into the direction of monetary policy.
“PCE has the potential to be a great catalyst in both directions,” Mayfield said. “PCE is, by far, the most important thing to watch.”
|
