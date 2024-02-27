Business
US Stocks Mixed as Wall Street Watches and Waits
US stocks were mixed on Tuesday after a pullback from all-time highs, with retail profits set to keep investors busy in the countdown to a crucial inflation report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell about 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was little changed following a pullback from record highs. Technology stocks were more upbeat, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) up 0.2%.
Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after last week's tumultuous rally and as attention increasingly turns to the health of the U.S. economy. The PCE index report due Thursday, a key inflation factor in the Federal Reserve's rate-setting decisions, threatens investors.
Learn more: What the Fed's rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards
Considering the market situation Due to concern over the timing of a rate cut, the PCE result is seen as a potential catalyst for stocks to move in one direction or the other. At the same time, consumers seem less confident in the American economy.
The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for February came in at 106.7, down from January's revised 110.9. The preliminary figure for January was 114, a two-year high for that measure. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a reading of 115 for February.
Investors digested other economic updates Tuesday, including another rise in housing prices and the biggest drop in U.S. durable goods orders in four years.
In contrast, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit a two-year high, briefly surpassing $57,000 per token, with gains supported by a significant investment from MicroStrategy (MSTR). Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto exchanges such as Coinbase (COIN) have risen alongside the leading digital currency.
Earnings reports from major retailers early in the morning provided a window into the consumer situation. Shares of Macy's (M) fell as it revealed plans to close 150 stores as part of a turnaround bid and reported another quarter of sales. Lowe's (LOW)'s disappointing 2024 sales and earnings outlook weighed on the home improvement chain's shares.
