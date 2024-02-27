US Stocks Mixed as Wall Street Watches and Waits





US stocks were mixed on Tuesday after a pullback from all-time highs, with retail profits set to keep investors busy in the countdown to a crucial inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell about 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was little changed following a pullback from record highs. Technology stocks were more upbeat, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) up 0.2%. Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after last week's tumultuous rally and as attention increasingly turns to the health of the U.S. economy. The PCE index report due Thursday, a key inflation factor in the Federal Reserve's rate-setting decisions, threatens investors. Learn more: What the Fed's rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards Considering the market situation Due to concern over the timing of a rate cut, the PCE result is seen as a potential catalyst for stocks to move in one direction or the other. At the same time, consumers seem less confident in the American economy. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for February came in at 106.7, down from January's revised 110.9. The preliminary figure for January was 114, a two-year high for that measure. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a reading of 115 for February. Investors digested other economic updates Tuesday, including another rise in housing prices and the biggest drop in U.S. durable goods orders in four years. In contrast, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit a two-year high, briefly surpassing $57,000 per token, with gains supported by a significant investment from MicroStrategy (MSTR). Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto exchanges such as Coinbase (COIN) have risen alongside the leading digital currency. Earnings reports from major retailers early in the morning provided a window into the consumer situation. Shares of Macy's (M) fell as it revealed plans to close 150 stores as part of a turnaround bid and reported another quarter of sales. Lowe's (LOW)'s disappointing 2024 sales and earnings outlook weighed on the home improvement chain's shares. Live6 updates Bitcoin hits two-year high The Bitcoin roller coaster is not over yet. The price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit a two-year high on Tuesday, surpassing $57,000 per token as large buyers enter the market. On Monday, crypto investor MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced that it purchased 3,000 bitcoins for $155 million, while prices were also supported by recent approvals of bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. United. Stocks of other cryptocurrencies and exchanges have echoed Bitcoin's rise. Ether (ETH-USD) rose above $3,200 for the first time since 2022, while shares of Coinbase (COIN) rose about 3%. Bitcoin has gained almost 35% so far in February. If current levels hold, this will be the token's largest monthly gain since January 2023.

Viking Therapeutics shares rip 70% after positive trial results The weight loss business is alive and well on Wall Street. Shares of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) rose 70% early Tuesday after the company announced that a Phase II trial of its weight loss treatment met its primary and secondary endpoints. The trial showed that its weight loss treatment, VK2735, which is “a dual agonist of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors”, saw patients lose up to a placebo-adjusted weight. 13.1% of their body weight after 13 weeks. The company will now meet with the FDA to discuss next steps in development. Viking's shares have increased sixfold over the past year and the company's market capitalization is now approaching $7 billion. Elsewhere on Tuesday, shares of Fractyl Health (GUTS) rose 6% after Bank of America initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $26 price target. Fractyl shares have fallen about 50% since their public debut earlier this month. Fractyl is developing treatments for diabetes and obesity as the pharmaceutical industry continues to rush toward the opportunity offered by Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY). “We are initiating coverage on Fractyl with a $26 purchase and purchase order,” BofA wrote in its note. “GUTS is a hybrid pre-commercial-stage medical technology and biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. Lead asset Revita (pivotal stage) is a non-invasive endoscopic procedure that restores a part of the digestive system (duodenum) to a healthier state for better and lasting glycemic control. “The follow-on asset Rejuva (preclinical) is a unique GLP1 gene therapy aimed at diabetes remission, potentially with better tolerability than GLP1 drugs on the market. We like GUTS for its actionable catalysts with upside potential in 2024-2025, for example a data pivot from Revita that can support approval in a multi-billion dollar T2D market.

Consumer confidence falls from two-year high Consumers feel less confident about the current state of the U.S. economy, according to new data published Tuesday morning. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for February came in at 106.7, down from January's revised 110.9. The preliminary figure for January was 114, a two-year high for that measure. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a reading of 115 for February. The expectations index, which measures consumers' near-term prospects for income, business and labor market conditions, fell to 79.8 in February from a revised 81.5 in January. Historically, a reading below 80 in this category signals a coming recession. year. “February's decline in consumer confidence interrupted a three-month rise, reflecting continued uncertainty about the U.S. economy,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. The decline in confidence was widespread and affected all income groups, except households earning less than $15,000 and those earning more than $125,000. Confidence deteriorated for consumers aged under 35 and 55 and over, while it improved slightly for those aged 35 to 54,” she added.

Stocks are mostly in decline U.S. stocks were mostly subdued in early trading Tuesday as investors digested a slew of retail earnings reports and awaited the next PCE inflation data, due Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) were little changed following a pullback from their all-time highs. Technology stocks were more upbeat, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) up 0.3%.

Macy's announces closure of 150 additional stores Wow, Macy's (M). In an effort to avoid a ouster of its board by activist investor Arkhouse (which named nine directors to the board), Macy's dropped a bombshell this morning: It plans to close 150 “underproductive” stores », including 50 this year. The goal is to increase profit margins and cash flow and, potentially, boost the stock price. That's a huge number for a company that has closed hundreds of stores across the country over the past decade. I'll set aside what this might mean for the battle with Arkhouse for now. But what I will say is that this is probably bullish for the general merchandise departments of discounters Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and TJX Companies (TJX) in the long term. Essentially, Macy's is leaving a new set of neighborhoods in the United States and, in return, ceding market share to its competitors, both in stores and online. I think the closures speak volumes about the impact the shift to digital shopping continues to have on traditional retailers like Macy's. Besides, Amazon (AMZN) is a natural winner here. It has made great strides in clothing and general merchandise selections, and given that it continues to reduce delivery times, we can expect the tech beast to continue to put significant pressure on large retail stores.

It's still not pretty in the real estate market The mood in the US real estate market is still not very pleasant and will probably only improve later this year. Appliance giant Whirlpool (WHR) just released some guidance today ahead of the New York Stock Exchange's investor day that speaks volumes about continued pressures in the market. Despite a major innovation push this year (including an aggressive push into new small appliances, such as KitchenAid automated espresso machines), the company saw flat sales in North America year-over-year. other. The company doesn't expect much revenue improvement until 2026, when it reported a 2% to 3% compound annual growth rate in sales for its largest market, North America. I'll dive deeper into the guide with Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool, in a discussion that will air on Yahoo Finance Live today at 3 p.m. ET. The positive here: The famous cost-cutting industrialist thinks it could increase its profit margins this year, next year and in 2026 by eliminating a good portion of costs. Keep in mind that this weighted outlook from Whirlpool follows a lackluster report on new home sales this week. The key to getting real estate-derived stocks like Whirlpool and Home Depot (HD) to advance again is that it will take further guidance on when the Fed will cut interest rates. Expectations for rate cuts this year have been significantly pushed back due to stronger-than-expected inflation numbers and various speeches from the Fed. That said, I'm a buyer for one of these new KitchenAid automatic espresso machines. It's a Snazzy tool for delivering caffeine in a super effective way!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-today-us-stocks-mixed-as-wall-street-watches-and-waits-143220569.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos