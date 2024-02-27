Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday February 27
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Retirement
THE S&P500 And Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped on Monday, moving away from the records they each reached on Friday. The S&P closed down 0.38%, while the Dow fell 0.16%. THE Nasdaq Composite also lost ground on Monday, down 0.13%. This is an initial data point for investors monitoring whether AI and NvidiaThe rally fueled by last week may hold. Follow live market updates.
2. Retail Sales Summary
A shopping cart sits outside a Lowe's store on November 21, 2023 in Pacoima, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Retail profits continue to advance, with two new reports released on Tuesday. Home improvement giant Lowes and struggling retail department store Macy's each released their fourth-quarter results before the market opened. Lowe's beat analysts' estimates but saw its customers tackle fewer residential projects during the quarter. Macy's reported another quarter of declining sales while unveiling a growth strategy that includes closing 150 stores. Later this week, investors will receive quarterly reports from TJX, Best buy And Birkenstock.
3. Try your luck at Kroger-Albertsons
Sopa Images | Light flare | Getty Images
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued to block proposed merger between grocery chains Hooks And Albertson. It is a widely expected challenge from a government that has taken a hard line against business consolidation. The merger, first announced in October 2022 for $24.6 billion, would combine the roughly 5,000 grocery stores across more than two dozen supermarket brands. The FTC, alongside nine state attorneys general, says the scale would reduce competition and lead to higher prices for buyers. The grocery chains say the merger would allow them to better compete with companies like Walmart, Amazon and Costco and ultimately improve prices for customers.
4. “Let them compete”
Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2024.
Adam Galici | CNBC
Elsewhere in mergers and acquisitions, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon favors competition, saying he's not worried about a possible tie-up between Capitol One And Discovery. The merger, announced earlier this month at a value of $35.3 billion, would create the nation's largest credit card lender, a title currently held by JPMorgan. “My view is you have to let them compete,” Dimon told CNBC’s Leslie Picker. “Let them try, and if we think it’s unfair, we’ll complain about it.” Dimon also discussed macroeconomics, noting that he sees risks related to a soft landing, as well as artificial intelligence, saying, “It's not hype. It's real.”
5. The return of Bitcoin
Bitcoin is back on a tear. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surpassed $56,000 overnight, now up 10% in two days, and hitting a two-year high. The rally has also boosted the broader crypto market, with Ethereum recently hitting a high above $3,200. This comes just over a month after the SEC approved a long-awaited Bitcoin ETF and about two months before a Bitcoin “halving event,” in which the payment for mining Bitcoin is reduced by half, thereby slowing down the speed at which tokens are created. .
CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Tanaya Macheel, Melissa Repko, Hugh Son, Jeff Cox, Jesse Pound and Dylan Butts contributed to this report.
Follow market developments like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/27/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-february-27.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US claims pre-emptive strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen | News from the Houthis
- Churches offer many ways to observe Lent | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Statesboro Women's Tennis goes 1-1 in the first week of the season
- Spanish retailer doubles U.S. business with curated fashion and UPS reliability
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday February 27
- Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for just $78
- Kerzner%20International news
- Family members of men with infertility problems may be at increased risk of some cancers
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife plead not guilty in another corruption case
- President Jokowi issued 2 presidential decrees in February 2024
- Bucket Listers brings Sparkling Pink LA pop-up experience to West Hollywood
- The UK emerges as a center of global fashion innovation