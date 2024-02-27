Views from the room – Record high in the Japanese stock market Why it's not a bubble 2.0 | Institute of Man

February 22, 2024 marked a much-anticipated day in the Japanese investment history books. After 34 years, the Nikkei 225 extended its rally and finally surpassed the record set in December 1989.

The initial wave of enthusiasm was quickly followed by questions about whether this means the market is in bubble territory again. And we all know how that went last time.

The answer is no, the contrast in the general situation and valuations between the bubble era of the late 80s and today could not be more stark.

In 1989, the market boom led to Japan accounting for 37% of global stocks in terms of market capitalization.1 The Nikkei 225 was trading at 60 times earnings over the past 12 months, and its price-to-book ratio was over 8 times.

Chart 1. Valuation levels between 1989 and today couldn't be more different

Source: Factset and Goldman Sachs.

Despite this new high and an increase, at the time of writing, of more than 17% since the start of the year, the Nikkei 225 index trades at approximately 16 times its price-to-earnings ratio, twice its price-to-earnings ratio. book value and 37% of its price/earnings ratio. companies included in the Nikkei 225 index have a market price lower than their book value.

A multitude of factors have contributed to the Nikkeis' rally past bubble-era highs, many of which have been reported in recent months.2 In an economy emerging from three decades of deflation, authorities have focused on creating a virtuous cycle of rising wages and prices, supported by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new form of capitalism and a unique demand from the government from Tokyo. Stock market to improve business value and capital efficiency. A unique set of favorable factors that have simultaneously propelled the Japanese stock market and foreign investor interest in the region. With this symbolic high for the Nikkei, there are also encouraging signs that domestic investors are gradually shifting their attention back to their own markets.

But what about the economy?

A momentous day for investors, especially for patient individuals who have kept the faith since the Japanese bubble era.

But is this optimism also reflected in the national economy? Earlier this month, Japan fell into recession, with real GDP contracting at an annualized rate of 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, following a 3.3% decline in the third quarter. For us, this is a technical recession, largely driven by weakening domestic consumption (fueled by a mini-cost-of-living crisis), delayed wage increases and postponed investment spending by businesses due to labor shortages and rising costs.

Wage growth will remain the main driver in the medium term to ensure that Japan truly emerges from the structural deflation that stifled the economy for three decades and can enter an era of steady, sustainable growth. It is still early but the signs are positive.

Major Japanese companies, including Honda Motor and Aeon Group, agreed this month to fully address union demands in this year's wage negotiations, which begin in the spring. Honda, which reached an agreement in the first round of negotiations for a second consecutive year, agreed to a 5.6 percent increase. Aeon, a leading retailer and Japan's largest employer of part-time workers, fully responded to union demands and reached an agreement about a week earlier than in 2023. Wages for full-time workers will increase by 6.4%, above last year's 5%, while part-time workers will receive a 7% increase in their hourly wages.

Fueled in part by the need to retain their highly skilled workers, these measures align with government pressure to put more money in workers' pockets. As welcome as the return of inflation may be at the macroeconomic level, it has led to a cost-of-living crisis for ordinary Japanese citizens and fueled discontent with the government.

The BoJ, right?

This trend therefore supports a decision by the Bank of Japan to exit its policy of negative interest rates and yield curve control (YCC) in the short term, given its forward-looking approach. This could also help explain why the market remains unfazed by news of a recession.

Macroeconomic factors aside, the main reason for Japan's recent and potential strength is the corporate governance revolution driven by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Momentum continues to build here.

In the non-life insurance sector, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) is putting pressure on firms to shed cross-shareholdings following recent collusion scandals. The three largest non-life insurers examined did have plans in place to gradually wind down their nearly ¥8 trillion in cross-shareholdings, but the FSA only gave them until the end of February to come up with divestment plans. accelerated. This regulatory initiative was received positively by the market, with affected companies seeing their shares increase by 13-25% the same week the order was issued in early February. This development could also benefit other financial sectors, such as banks, life insurers and brokers, which still hold significant cross-shareholdings.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange continues to monitor and publish its list of companies that have adequately disclosed their plans to improve company value. With the AGM season in June, more companies are also expected to disclose their plans, further boosting investor confidence and keeping the spotlight on Japanese companies.

Foreign investors have clearly taken note of the radical improvements that companies are striving for. But with limited liquidity (only 220 stocks have an average daily value traded on $20 minutes to Japan3), purchases have been focused on larger cap companies and market breadth has remained narrow over the past 15 months. Semiconductor-related names have been a key market driver in recent weeks, reflecting the global trend.

That helped propel the Nikkei 225 index past its 1989 high, ahead of the broader Topix index, which is more reflective of all Japanese companies and also not far from an all-time high . A Topix record would indicate that a robust, broad-based recovery is indeed underway. And it could ultimately confine Japan's lost eras to the history books.

With contributions from Emily Badger, portfolio manager on the Japan CoreAlpha team.

1. Sources: All Bloomberg sources, unless otherwise noted.

2. https://www.man.com/maninstitute/japan-value-2024-reasons-to-remain

3. Source: Goldman Sachs.