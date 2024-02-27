Stock market today: Wall Street remains relatively stable, near record highs

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks held relatively steady Tuesday, near record highs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 163 points, or 0.4%, as of 12:49 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was virtually unchanged.

Macys climbed 4.7% after reporting better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. He also announced a radical reorganization to try to revive revenue growth. It will close about 150 stores and focus on opening new Bloomingdales and BlueMercury locations.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rose 16.9%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it said it was seeing healthy demand from customers. He also gave earnings forecasts for the coming year that were higher than analysts' forecasts.

Lowes gained 2.4% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was better than analysts expected. But it also gave revenue forecasts for the coming year that were weaker than analysts had expected, and it said the slowdown continued for DIY projects.

Zoom Video Communications soared after beating analysts' profit forecasts last quarter. It rose 6.6% to $65.80, although it remains well below its peak above $500 at the height of the pandemic. It also announced a stock buyback program of up to $1.5 billion, which would send cash directly to shareholders.

Those gainers helped offset a 2.2% drop from Chevron, which warned its impending takeover of Hess could be in jeopardy. Energy companies are in talks with Exxon Mobil and China National Offshore Oil Corp. regarding a joint operating agreement for a project offshore Guyana. If they fail to find an acceptable solution, Chevron said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators that its merger with Hess may not be finalized.

Chevron was one of the main reasons for the fall of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Hess fell 3.2%.

Nvidia also weighed on the market. Its 0.1% drop took a tiny bit of the shine off its breathtaking run. Its stock is still up more than 50% year to date, after soaring nearly 240% last year, amid a Wall Street frenzy around artificial intelligence technology.

Even though the change in Nvidia's stock has been so small, it carries additional weight on the S&P 500 because it is the third-largest stock on Wall Street in terms of market value. It and a handful of other big tech companies have been responsible for a huge and disproportionate share of the S&P 500's rally since its October 2022 low.

To see how top-heavy the market has become, consider how the S&P 500 would behave if it gave equal weight to the movements of every stock. The S&P 500 beats that equal-weighted index by a wide margin on a one-year rolling basis, just shy of the Dot.com bubble record, according to Barclays strategists.

However, unlike that bubble, the companies driving the growth this time around are actually making profits and aren't just relying on hype.

As such, the case for continued outperformance remains intact, but arguably more vulnerable to occasional corrections, given heightened sentiment, according to strategists led by Stefano Pascale and Anshul Gupta.

Along with technology stocks, cryptocurrency prices have also increased. Bitcoin has surpassed $57,000 and is already up more than a third this year.

New exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin have made investing in the cryptocurrency easier, while boosting business at Coinbase and others that hedge the bitcoins of these ETFs. Coinbase rose 0.1% on Tuesday to bring its gain for the year so far to almost 12%.

Earnings season is winding down for the big S&P 500 companies, and the hope is that a remarkably strong U.S. economy will help drive earnings growth this year.

A report released in the morning showed that orders for durable manufactured goods were weaker last month than economists expected, but they were better than expected after ignoring planes and other transportation items.

Another report says U.S. consumer confidence fell unexpectedly. Confidence is rising, and it's a number closely followed on Wall Street because consumer spending accounts for most of the U.S. economy.

On the positive side for investors, the report also showed that inflation expectations among U.S. consumers declined slightly.

Treasury yields were mixed but remained relatively stable after the reports were released. Yields have risen so far this year as traders push back expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.

The Fed has already cut its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing high inflation. As inflation slows from its peak two years ago, the Fed has signaled it may cut rates several times this year. But a series of more positive-than-expected economic reports have pushed back expectations that those cuts would begin around June rather than March.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mostly higher in Asia and Europe. Shares jumped 1.3% in Shanghai but fell 0.8% in Seoul. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was little changed, remaining close to its all-time high.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.