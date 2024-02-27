Invesco: Stock market records: a case of rational exuberance

by Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Markets Strategist, Invesco

Key takeaways

The Magnificent Seven's recent quarterly earnings reports have largely confirmed the validity of the enthusiasm surrounding them.

Macroeconomic factors appear relatively weak, but this provides some encouragement regarding the outlook for inflation and the possibility of a rate cut.

Despite the new high for Japanese stocks, valuations are far lower than they were during the Tokyo Stock Market bubble period.

I love a good record performance. When I was a child, I voraciously read the Guinness Book of World Records. I was less inspired by feats such as being the first gymnast to get a perfect 10 (since I knew I couldn't even do a somersault) but I was very inspired by the person who was able to put in the most socks on one foot in 30 seconds or the person who was able to stretch the most rubber bands across their face in a minute. (My 10-year-old self thought these records were beatable.)

A few weeks ago, I celebrated a different kind of record as my daughters' basketball team made school history with an undefeated season (making amends for my poor performance when I played for the same high school team and made sure we would be far from an undefeated season).

And then last week, a number of records were broken as major stock indexes in the United States, Europe and Japan hit all-time highs. But unlike sports performance records, stock market performance records tend to come with one major concern: Is this a case of irrational exuberance?

I don't think that's the case, I think exuberance is rational. Here's why.

What drove the record performance of global stocks last week?

On February 22, major stock indices in the United States, Europe and Japan reached record highs:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed at 495.1, beating its previous record reached in early January 2022.

The Nikkei 225 index closed at 39,068.

What caused this performance? The catalyst for this global rally was the earnings report of a company, Nvidia, which helped propel positive sentiment towards the technology sector, which helped lift major indexes. This led some strategists and market observers to conclude that there was irrational exuberance in borrowing a term coined by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan more than 25 years ago in overbought conditions and exorbitant valuations. But is this really true?

It's difficult for some to understand how a stock's performance could be the most important factor that pushes indices around the world to new highs. But I'm old enough to remember how the possibilities of the Internet inspired investors in the late 1990s. Enthusiasm about the technology sector, particularly Internet-related companies, helped propel the major US indices to new highs during this period.

However, at the time, these companies had no strong fundamentals, just hopes and dreams and a vague idea of ​​their transformative potential for the economy. At the time, analysts were much more focused on price-to-sales ratios because technology companies with actual profits were rather rare, making P/E ratio comparisons rather questionable. This time it's different. There are real fundamentals that underlie enthusiasm and dreams. Just look at Nvidia's stellar earnings report.

Magnificent Seven results confirm market enthusiasm

There is a perception that the US stock market trades at very high valuations. While it's true that the S&P 500 index trades at a higher-than-average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, much of that depends on just a few stocks; this is why market observers describe the stock market as highly concentrated.

The good news is that this select group of stocks dubbed the Magnificent Seven has lived up to the high expectations set for them. The Magnificent Seven's recent quarterly earnings reports have largely confirmed the validity of the enthusiasm surrounding them. Given their collective performance, the Magnificent Seven's valuations remain high relative to the broader U.S. stock market, but their earnings growth is expected to be nearly five times that of the remaining 493 stocks in the S&P 500 over the next year. next year. This is not irrational exuberance, rather it is rational exuberance.

Rational exuberance on display in Japan

In Japan too, it is a rational exuberance. The February 22 new high for Japan's Nikkei 225 index surpassed the previous high recorded when I was in college in December 1989. This new record follows a very strong recent rally.

But Japanese stock prices are still not overvalued. In fact, the TOPIX 500's latest P/E ratio on a 12-month forward basis was 16.18 times earnings, which remains lower than the past 15-year average of 16.58 times. We are a long way from the P/E ratios of the bubble period for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which reached more than 60 times profits in 1989.

Given that robust earnings growth expectations have driven the recent stock rally, I think investors should be comfortable with the Nikkei 225's new record high and view it as just one step in an eventual journey to the rise. I expect Japanese stock prices to continue to rebound.

Monetary policy could be a positive force globally

I think there are other reasons for the new records set by some of the major indexes, and they have to do with monetary policy. Relatively weak economic data and slowing wage growth raise hopes of a possible rate cut by the European Central Bank in the not too distant future. And Japan's slowing inflation suggests that the Bank of Japan may begin to normalize its monetary policy very gently, as it wants to encourage a higher level of inflation rather than stifle it.

And we cannot ignore the potential of US monetary policy as a positive catalyst for stocks around the world. This is because expectations are quite low for the Fed as markets have started to price in fewer rate cuts expected to begin later in the year. Markets are telling us about this change in rate cut expectations in a variety of ways: the U.S. dollar has shown strength and U.S. high yield bonds have outperformed U.S. investment grade bonds.

What I have learned from personal experience with my own family is that the lower I set the bar for my husband and children, the more likely they are to surpass it. So I hope the Fed continues to talk hawkishly and then comes as a positive surprise that they start cutting rates in the second quarter and we see more rate cuts than the market is currently expecting. And this would provide further justification for the positive performance of risk assets this year.

Rate cuts, combined with an improvement in real income, could contribute to a reacceleration of economic growth later this year. This could lead to a broader stock market, with small caps and cyclicals potentially performing better in anticipation of an economic rebound.