



Josef Newgarden rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 27, in the Financial District of New York, another reward for his victory last May at the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Newgarden earned his first Indy 500 victory and Team Penske's record 19th victory in “The Greatest Show in Racing” with a spectacular pass from Marcus Ericsson on the final lap on May 26, 2023. “It is a tremendous honor to be here at the New York Stock Exchange with BorgWarner, representing Penske Corporation and Team Penske,” Newgarden said. “For me, this is a significant achievement and honor. I follow the exchanges and believe in the opportunity they provide to every American. “Putting INDYCAR and the Indy 500 on the world stage this morning was a real treat. Celebrating last year and looking forward to the 2024 season is something we are all excited about. Newgarden, a two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, was the guest of BorgWarner, the sponsor of the famous Borg-Warner Trophy awarded each year to the winner of the Indianapolis 500. The iconic trophy was on display at the NYSE during the ceremony, and Indianapolis 500 logos appeared on the exchange's video boards. The Shell Powering Progress Team's No. 2 Penske Chevrolet race car, winner of the Newgarden Indy, was also on display outside the NYSE. His wife, Ashley, joined Newgarden on the NYSE podium; Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner; Roger Penske; Penske Entertainment Corp. Chairman and CEO Mark Miles and other dignitaries. This is the second time Newgarden has opened a major exchange in the last nine months. He also rang the NASDAQ opening bell late last May as part of his victory tour in New York. Newgarden and the rest of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field will begin their 2024 season on Sunday, March 10 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Newgarden will attempt to become the first consecutive winner of the '500 since 2002 in this year's race, scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

