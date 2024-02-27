What to expect from the Fed's preferred inflation measure this week





Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures index, likely accelerated in January, economists say.

The PCE is the second of two widely watched inflation measures produced by the federal government: The consumer price index from earlier this month showed that inflation remained stubbornly high in January.

While forecasters expect the cost of living to fall in the coming months, a setback could come when the Federal Reserve begins cutting its benchmark interest rate, which would delay the reduction in the cost of loans. Most economists expect Thursday's inflation report to confirm that January was something of a setback in the fight against the rapidly rising cost of living. Inflation, as measured by personal consumption expenditures by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, likely rose 0.3% in January from December, an acceleration from December's 0.2% increase , according to a survey of economists conducted by Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street JournalL. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is expected to have risen 0.4%, double December's 0.2% rise. If these forecasts are confirmed, the report would likely confirm the signal from another measure of inflation, the consumer price index, which showed earlier this month that inflation is proving more stubborn than the Federal Reserve's decision-makers had not hoped for. Unfortunately, we expect similar performance from these measures as the January CPI report, wrote Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets, in a commentary. The PCE inflation measure is particularly important because Fed officials prefer its reading of the path of inflation to the widely reported CPI. The two measures generally move in the same direction, but lately a gap has widened between the two, with PCE showing somewhat more moderate inflation. The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate at its highest level since 2001 to contain high inflation that erupted after the pandemic. Although inflation has fallen significantly since its summer peak, Fed officials said they were waiting for more data showing that inflation was firmly on the way back toward their 2% annualized target before start reducing the federal funds rate. The high federal funds rate has driven up interest rates on mortgages, auto loans and all kinds of other credit, and another disappointing inflation report could delay rate cuts and keep up the costs of borrowing at a high level for longer. Financial markets are now betting that the first rate cut will come in June, bets that have been pushed back from expectations of a rate cut as early as March, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, which forecasts rate cuts on the basis for federal funds futures trading. data. However, even with a decline, most economists believe the numbers are likely to fall further in the coming months, as rent inflation has declined over the past year but has not yet been reflected in official data.

