The top 10 things to watch in the stock market according to Jim Cramer on Tuesday
My top 10 things to watch for Tuesday, February 27
- Lowe's beats in quarterly earnings per share and revenue. Although sales of $18.6 billion fell 17% from the year-ago period. Slowdown in DYI spending. Pro was flat. Bad weather in January. The forecast for the first half of this year is for 2023. Macroeconomic pressure on housing. Similar story last week from Home deposit.
- MacyEPS beats the quarter. Revenues have been weak and guidance is between estimates. The company is closing 150 non-performing stores. Part of the growth strategy. Expansion of Blue Mercury and Bloomingdale's, upscale chains that have outperformed Macy's.
- Wall Street is adrift early Tuesday, the day after the S&P 500 broke a three-year winning streak. The index recorded another closing record on Friday. Much of the market's attention is focused on Thursday's release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
- Okta is so back. Wells Fargo raises its price target from $70 to $90 per share. These cybersecurity stocks just aren't staying down. This price action is why you should buy the Palo Alto Networks club name. The Club purchased more Palo Alto stock on Monday, as promised when our portfolio restrictions are lifted. Last Wednesday, the stock fell 28% after earnings. Palo Alto has already recouped nearly half of these losses, and additional gains have been indicated in premarket.
- Wells Fargo owns the club name Selling power. But analysts set their price target at $300 per share, up from $290 before Salesforce earnings; scheduled after the closing bell Wednesday. I do not like it. It is the third Wall Street firm to raise its price targets. This sets even higher expectations and the bar is already high.
- JPMorgan increases Hotels in Wynn at $122 per share from $118. The Club bought more shares last week as stocks fell on continued concerns about the Chinese economy despite strong travel spending for the Lunar New Year holiday surpassing pre-Covid levels.
- His health and that of him blows the quarter. Shares of the personalized digital health platform jump 18%. How did he do it? Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum on Mad Money tonight. Store 18%
- Zoom video reports better than expected figures but still weak growth. Store 9%. CFO Kelly Steckelberg also on Mad Money later.
- Chevron$53 billion deal for oil producer Hess Corp.. may encounter obstacles related to negotiations with Exxon Mobile on Hess's participation in the large offshore oil project in Guyana. Exxon and the Chinese CNOOC are partners in the project.
- American Electric Power ousts Julie Sloat as CEO after one year on the job. I thought she did a really good job. She has been there for 23 years. Activist investor Carl Icahn got two board seats and that was it for Sloat. Benjamin Fowke, former chairman of Xcel and member of the AEP board of directors, will serve as interim CEO. It's simply shocking. It's scandalous. She was the financial director and a good one.
