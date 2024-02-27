5 things to know before the stock market opens





Home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW) reported better-than-expected earnings but forecasts continued weakness in home improvement spending, Macy's (M) said it would close 150 stores and forecasts stagnant sales, Hess shares ( HES) were down after the warning from Chevron (CVX). its $53 billion acquisition of the smaller company could be in jeopardy, and Chinese e-commerce giant Shein is reportedly considering listing its shares in London rather than New York. Here's What Investors Need to Know Today 1. Lowes Beats Profit Show, But Sees Continued Weakness in DIY Spending Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) reported quarterly sales and profit figures that beat analysts' expectations, but predicted sales will decline in 2024 as the home improvement retailer faces continued weakness in DIY spending. Lowes reported earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter ended February 2, compared with $1.58 for the comparable period last year, while total sales for the quarter fell to $18.6 billion. of dollars compared to $22.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Both figures exceeded consensus estimates. “This quarter, we delivered strong operating profit and improved customer satisfaction, despite continued declines in DIY spending,” Lowes President Marvin R. Ellison said in a statement. For 2024, Lowe's expects comparable sales to decline between 2% and 3%. Lowe's shares were down about 1% about two hours before the open. 2. Hess collapses as $53 billion takeover of Chevrons is threatened Shares of Hess (HES) fell nearly 3% in premarket trading, after Chevron (CVX) warned investors that its $53 billion purchase of New York's smallest oil company could be at risk . ExxonMobil (XOM) and China's Cnooc said they had the right to counter Chevron's bid for Hess' stake in a large-scale oil project off the coast of Guyana, according to a filing Monday by Chevron. Chevron may not complete the acquisition of Hess Corporation within the company's expected time frame, if at all, the U.S. oil giant said in its filing. Much of the value of Chevron's mega-deal is believed to be tied to Hess' 30% stake in the Exxon-led drilling consortium in Guyanese waters. 3. Macys announces 150 store closures and flat sales forecast Shares of Macys (M) lost ground after the retailer announced it would close about 150 unproductive stores through 2026 and forecast stagnant sales for fiscal 2024. The U.S. department store chain, which has faced competition from online retailers, however, said it plans to expand its presence in high-end stores Bloomingdales and beauty chain Bluemercury. The company's growth strategy came as it announced that its sales fell nearly 2% during the holiday quarter and trended toward sales between $22.2 billion and $22.9 billion. dollars this fiscal year, compared to $23.09 billion in 2023. 4. Chinas Shein plans to list in London, not New York Chinese e-commerce giant Shein is reportedly considering moving its planned IPO to London rather than New York due to listing hurdles in the United States. The Singapore-based fast fashion company determined that the Securities and Exchange Commission was unlikely to do so. approve its IPO, Bloomberg reported. Shein has faced increased scrutiny from US politicians, with Senator Marco Rubio among those who called on the SEC to block its listing, saying the company needed to disclose more information about its operations in China. 5. Zoom soars on the pace of profits, the promise of AI Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) jumped more than 10% in premarket trading after the videoconferencing company beat analysts' quarterly estimates and issued better-than-expected forecasts amid rising demand for its growing lineup products enhanced by AI. The company, which has lost some of its luster as more people have returned to the office since the pandemic, said it is focusing on rolling out its generative artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant in its product range.

