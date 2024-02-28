Stock market today: Wall Street remains near record levels

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks held near record highs Tuesday after a quiet day of trading.

The S&P 500 added 8.65 points, or 0.2%, to 5,078.18 and sits just above its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.82, or 0.2%, to 38,972.41, and the Nasdaq composite rose 59.05, or 0.4%, to 16,035.30.

Macys rose 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. He also announced a radical reorganization to try to revive revenue growth. It will close about 150 stores and focus on opening new Bloomingdales and Bluemercury locations.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rose 19.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after saying it saw healthy demand from customers. He also gave earnings forecasts for the coming year that were higher than analysts' forecasts.

AutoZone rose 6.7% after reporting higher-than-expected profit. Much of its growth last quarter came from its stores in Mexico and Brazil.

Zoom Video Communications soared after beating analysts' profit forecasts last quarter. It rose 8% to $68.17, although it remains well below its peak above $560 at the height of the pandemic. It also announced a stock buyback program of up to $1.5 billion, which would send cash directly to shareholders.

Those gainers helped offset a 1.5% drop from Chevron, which warned its impending takeover of Hess could be in jeopardy. Energy companies are in talks with Exxon Mobil and China National Offshore Oil Corp. regarding a joint exploitation agreement for a project off the coast of the Guianas. If they fail to reach an acceptable solution, Chevron said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators that its merger with Hess may not be finalized.

Chevron was one of the main reasons for the drop in the Dow Jones industrial averages. Hess fell 3.1%.

Nvidia was another weight in the market, falling 0.5% to take some shine off its breathtaking run. Its stock is still up nearly 59% since the start of the year, after soaring nearly 240% last year, amid a Wall Street frenzy around artificial intelligence technology.

Nvidias shares carry additional weight on the S&P 500, as it is the third-largest stock on Wall Street by market value. It and a handful of other big tech companies have been responsible for a huge and disproportionate share of the S&P 500's rally since its October 2022 low.

To see how top-heavy the market has become, consider how the S&P 500 would behave if it gave every stock move the same weight, regardless of its size. The S&P 500 beats that equal-weighted index by a wide margin on a one-year rolling basis, just shy of the Dot.com bubble record, according to Barclays strategists.

However, unlike that bubble, the companies driving the growth this time around are actually making profits and aren't just relying on hype.

As such, the case for continued outperformance remains intact, but arguably more vulnerable to occasional corrections, given heightened sentiment, according to strategists led by Stefano Pascale and Anshul Gupta.

Along with technology stocks, cryptocurrency prices have also increased. Bitcoin topped $57,000 before falling back below the threshold and is already up about a third this year.

New exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin have made investing in the cryptocurrency easier, while boosting business at Coinbase and others that hedge the bitcoins of these ETFs. Coinbase rose 2.7% on Tuesday to bring its gain for the year so far to 14.5%.

Earnings season is winding down for the big S&P 500 companies, and the hope is that a remarkably strong U.S. economy will help drive earnings growth this year.

A report released in the morning showed that orders for durable manufactured goods were weaker last month than economists expected, but they were better than expected after ignoring planes and other transportation items.

Another report says U.S. consumer confidence fell unexpectedly. Confidence is rising, and it's a number closely followed on Wall Street because consumer spending accounts for most of the U.S. economy.

On the positive side for investors, the report also showed that inflation expectations among U.S. consumers declined slightly.

Treasury yields were mixed but remained relatively stable after the reports were released. Yields have risen this year as traders push back expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mostly higher in Asia and Europe. Shares jumped 1.3% in Shanghai but fell 0.8% in Seoul. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was little changed, remaining close to its all-time high.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.