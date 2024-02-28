Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 14, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Stock futures were hovering near the flat line Tuesday evening.
Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 40 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell by 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures slipped 0.09%.
In after-hours trading, the online market eBay jumped more than 3% after announcing that it was increasing its quarterly dividend and would spend an additional $2 billion on buybacks. Urban outfitters lost 10% after missing estimates on top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter.
During Tuesday's regular session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the day with slight gains, up 0.17% and 0.37%, respectively. The 30-stock Dow Jones fell for a second straight day, down 0.25%.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are far from the highs they just reached late last week, but investors may want to think twice before jumping aggressively into stocks.
“I just don’t think you continue at this point,” Drew Pettit, director of U.S. equity strategy at Citi, said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.” “A lot of good news is factored in to the extent that we are actually trading higher, even though the reporting season really hasn't been great; we haven't really had a lot of upside and general increases.”
“Take advantage of the rise in stocks right now,” he added. “Just wait for a better time if you want to be more aggressive.”
On Wednesday, investors will examine the results of retailer The TJX Cos. in the morning. and the pharmaceutical name Viatris. Salesforce will release its quarterly numbers after the close.
On the economic front, investors will be looking for wholesale inventory data on Wednesday. However, the personal consumption expenditures figure for January will be the main event on Thursday, as it is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.

