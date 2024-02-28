History shows the S&P 500 is not in a bubble





History suggests that the S&P 500 is not in bubble territory.

DataTrek Research notes that the index has gained 31% over three years, close to the long-term average.

Stock market crashes often occur when three-year gains reach 100% or more.



The stock market is coming off a record year and has continued its momentum through 2024 with a series of new records. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 7% over the past eight weeks, and Bank of America's global money manager survey shows Wall Street optimism nearing its highest levels in two years. However, this exuberance fueled largely by artificial intelligence mania has sparked rumors of a stock market bubble, and some commentators are convinced a crash is imminent. Historical trends tell a different story, however, according to Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe, co-founders of DataTrek Research. In a note released Tuesday, they pointed out that the S&P 500 has climbed 31% over the past three years based on price performance, which is close to the index's long-term average. In contrast, stock market bubbles over the past fifty years have always peaked at 100% or more for three-year gains based on price performance. “We are far from this level currently, which means that investor confidence has not reached an unhealthy maximum,” Colas and Rabe said. “This does not guarantee further gains, but we can safely remove 'bubble risk' from the list of stock market concerns.” The chart below plots the 3-year rolling daily price returns of the S&P 500 since 1974, and shows four cases where the three-year gains were greater than 100%: 1987, 1999, 2012, and 2021. 3-year rolling price returns of the S&P 500 since 1974.

DataTrek Research



The example of 2012, in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis, was the only event in which stocks continued to recover for several years rather than crashing. Each of the other extremely strong three-year runs ended less well. “Nothing in today’s analysis indicates that we are close to a bubble in U.S. large caps,” Colas and Rabe said. “It's not 1987, or 1997-1999, or even December 2021. While that doesn't guarantee further gains, it does mean we don't have to worry that investor confidence is at an all-time high. We continue to like US large caps here.” However, there is no consensus on DataTrek's point of view. Notably, Apollo Chief Economist Torsten Slk wrote on Sunday that the 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 are more overvalued today than the 10 largest companies were during the tech bubble of the mid-1990s. 1990. Apollo published the chart below in the note, indicating that the current AI bubble is larger than that of the 1990s. Apollo's chief economist said the current AI bubble is bigger than the tech bubble of the 1990s.

Apollo



At the same time, investing veteran John Hussman also warned that stocks are vastly overvalued due to widespread FOMO, or fear of missing out, among investors. He believes the market is nearing a peak, after which a period of low returns could occur. “I believe current market valuations, by any metric chosen, will likely be followed by low to dismal 10-12 year total returns and deep full-cycle losses,” Hussman said in a note Sunday.

