Asian stocks lower after Wall Street holds near record high 102.3 KRMG

HONG KONG — (AP) Asian markets were mostly lower Wednesday after U.S. stocks held near record highs during a quiet trading day.

US futures and oil prices fell.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.1% to 39,230.50.

Chinese markets fluctuated, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.2% to 16,825.00, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 2,995.40.

China's largest private property developer, Country Garden, said on Wednesday it was facing a liquidation application after failing to repay a term loan worth HK$1.6 billion (204 .5 million dollars). The first hearing in the case is scheduled for May 17.

The move comes after China Evergrandethe world's most indebted real estate developer, was ordered into liquidation following the failure of a $300 billion restructuring attempt at the end of January.

Hong Kong was due to release its fiscal budget, which is expected to include measures to revitalize the ailing property market.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was little changed at 7,663.50 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday the country's inflation rate held at a two-year low in January, prompting the hope that the Reserve Bank could reduce its benchmark interest rate.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,646.55, while Thailand's SET fell 0.5%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index gained 0.2% to 5,078.18 and was just below its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, to 38,972.41, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4% to 16,035.30.

Macy's climbed 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. He also announced a radical reorganization to try to revive revenue growth.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rose 19.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after saying it saw healthy demand from customers.

AutoZone rose 6.7% after reporting higher-than-expected profit. Much of its growth last quarter came from its stores in Mexico and Brazil.

Zoom Video Communications soared after beating analysts' profit forecasts last quarter. It also announced a stock buyback program of up to $1.5 billion, which would send cash directly to shareholders.

These gainers helped offset a 1.5% decline for Chevron, one of the main reasons for the fall of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company has warned that its imminent takeover of Hess could be at risk.

Cryptocurrency prices have also increased. Bitcoin topped $57,000 before falling back below the threshold and is already up about a third this year.

New exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin have made it easier to invest in cryptocurrency, while boosting business for Coinbase and others who hedge the bitcoins of these ETFs. Coinbase rose 2.7% on Tuesday to bring its gain for the year so far to 14.5%.

Earnings season is winding down for the big S&P 500 companies, and the hope is that a remarkably strong U.S. economy will help drive earnings growth this year.

A report released Tuesday morning showed that orders for durable manufactured goods were weaker last month than economists expected, but they were better than expected after ignoring planes and other transportation items.

A separate report indicated that U.S. consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly. Confidence is rising, and it's a number closely followed on Wall Street because consumer spending accounts for most of the U.S. economy.

On the positive side for investors, the report also showed that inflation expectations among U.S. consumers declined slightly.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 29 cents to $78.58 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 30 cents to $82.36 a barrel.

The US dollar remained stable at 150.50 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0834 from $1.0844.

