



HONG KONG — Asian markets were mostly lower on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held near record highs during a quiet trading day. US futures and oil prices fell. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.1% to 39,230.50. Chinese markets fluctuated, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.2% to 16,825.00, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 2,995.40. China's largest private property developer, Country Garden, said on Wednesday it was facing a liquidation application after failing to repay a term loan worth HK$1.6 billion (204 .5 million dollars). The first hearing in the case is scheduled for May 17. The move comes after China Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer, was ordered into liquidation following the failure of a $300 billion restructuring effort in late January. Hong Kong was due to release its fiscal budget, which is expected to include measures to revitalize the ailing property market. Australia S & The P/ASX 200 was little changed at 7,663.50 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday the country's inflation rate held at a two-year low in January, raising hopes that the Reserve Bank could reduce its benchmark interest rate. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,646.55, while Thailand's SET fell 0.5%. Tuesday, the S & The P 500 added 0.2%, to 5,078.18 and was just below its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, to 38,972.41, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4% to 16,035.30. Macys rose 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. He also announced a radical reorganization to try to revive revenue growth. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rose 19.8%, the largest gain in the S & P500 after saying they are seeing healthy demand from customers. AutoZone rose 6.7% after reporting higher-than-expected profit. Much of its growth last quarter came from its stores in Mexico and Brazil. Zoom Video Communications soared after beating analysts' profit forecasts last quarter. It also announced a stock buyback program of up to $1.5 billion, which would send cash directly to shareholders. These gainers helped offset Chevron's 1.5% decline, one of the main reasons for the decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Averages. The company has warned that its imminent takeover of Hess could be at risk. Cryptocurrency prices have also increased. Bitcoin topped $57,000 before falling back below the threshold and is already up about a third this year. New exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin have made investing in the cryptocurrency easier, while boosting business at Coinbase and others that hedge the bitcoins of these ETFs. Coinbase rose 2.7% on Tuesday to bring its gain for the year so far to 14.5%. Earnings season draws to a close for major S&C companies & P 500, and the hope is that a remarkably strong U.S. economy will contribute to earnings growth this year. A report released Tuesday morning showed that orders for durable manufactured goods were weaker last month than economists expected, but they were better than expected after ignoring planes and other transportation items. Another report says U.S. consumer confidence fell unexpectedly. Confidence is rising, and it's a number closely followed on Wall Street because consumer spending accounts for most of the U.S. economy. On the positive side for investors, the report also showed that inflation expectations among U.S. consumers declined slightly. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 29 cents to $78.58 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 30 cents to $82.36 a barrel. The US dollar remained stable at 150.50 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0834 from $1.0844.

