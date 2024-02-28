Stock market today: US markets fall before the bell as earnings season draws to a close





Wall Street plunged before the opening bell Wednesday, ahead of a second look at economic growth in the final three months of 2023 and other corporate financial results. The future of S & The P 500 lost 0.4% before markets opened and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell about 0.3%. Markets have been mixed this week, but are still on track to end February with gains despite a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut its benchmark interest rates before the end of spring or summer. The government will soon release its second estimate of how the economy performed in the final quarter of 2023. Economic growth was much stronger than expected in the first estimate of gross domestic product, growing rapidly by 3.3 % during the quarter as Americans continued to spend freely. In premarket trading, shares of Boston Beer fell more than 11% after the owner of Sam Adams and Truly posted a fourth-quarter loss that was much wider than analysts expected. On the winning side, eBay jumped 5.3% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales and profit targets. In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.1% and Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.7%. In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.1 percent to 39,208.03. Stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell even after the territory's finance chief announced a budget aimed at boosting tourism and the property sector. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.5% to 16,536.85, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.9% to 2,957.85. China's largest private property developer, Country Garden, said on Wednesday it was facing a liquidation application after failing to repay a term loan worth HK$1.6 billion (204 .5 million dollars). The first hearing in the case is scheduled for May 17. The move comes after China Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer, was ordered into liquidation following the failure of a $300 billion restructuring effort in late January. Australia S & The P/ASX 200 was little changed at 7,660.40 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday the country's inflation rate held at a two-year low in January, raising hopes that the Reserve Bank could reduce its benchmark interest rate. South Korea's Kospi gained 1% to 2,652.29, while Thailand's SET fell 0.8%. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 79 cents to $78.08 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 77 cents to $81.89 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 150.51 Japanese yen to 150.70 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0810 from $1.0843. Tuesday, the S & The P 500 added 0.2%, just below its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

