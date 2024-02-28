Japan IPO Activity to Accelerate in 2024 as Stock Market Rebounds

IPO activity in Japan is expected to accelerate in 2024 after two previous subdued years. as the stock market advances thanks to corporate governance reforms, improving profits and strong interest from foreign investors.

The total number of stock listings by Japanese companies rose to 97 in 2023, from 94 the previous year, although that remains lower than the 122 made in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Japanese companies raised $576.51 billion in total IPO proceeds in 2023, up from $349.68 billion in 2022 and $735.14 billion in 2021.

The technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector has driven IPO activity in the Japanese stock market in recent years, followed by the industrial and consumer sectors respectively. TMT companies completed 39 IPOs in the country in 2023, up from 38 in 2022 and 64 in 2021, according to Market Intelligence data.

“So far, there are no signs of a slowdown in the stock markets,” said Katsumi Udagawa, head of the research and strategy department at Ichiyoshi Securities Co. “Foreign investors are driving the markets by seeking to acquire Japanese stocks undervalued.

Investor interest increases

Investor interest in Japanese stocks has surged in recent months, helping the Nikkei 225 index reach an all-time high of 39,233.71 on Feb. 26. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) corporate governance reform, the return of inflation after COVID-19, and the Japanese government's overhaul of the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA), an investment program Tax-free stocks aimed at individuals, among other things, are boosting investor interest, RBC Wealth Management said on February 22.

Additionally, foreign investors have pumped money into the local stock market in the hope of earning higher returns, thereby further boosting business activities. Foreign investors bought 2.09 trillion worth of Japanese stocks on a net basis in January, while local retail and institutional investors sold a net worth of 2.351 billion shares in the same month, data showed of the TSE.

Investors were optimistic about the new listings. Solize Corp., an engineering services company, went public on Feb. 7, raising $1.46 billion on the TSE Standard Market. The offering was well received with an initial price of 2,020 shares, significantly exceeding the IPO price of 1,470.

“Obviously, we benefited from the bullish Nikkei tailwind. [225]” said a Solize spokesperson.

Reforms, solid outlook

The TSE reforms, announced in March 2023, are expected to help boost IPO activity on the local exchange as companies could embark on corporate restructurings, including IPOs, with the aim of enhancing their capital efficiency.

As part of these reforms, the stock exchange asked Japanese companies with a price-to-book ratio below 1.0 to disclose specific policies and initiatives aimed at increasing their value, in an effort to raise awareness among management of the costs of capital and share prices. The directive, although non-binding, was also seen as an effort to generate more interest from foreign investors.

“The move is expected to be a positive factor for IPOs as non-core assets have been removed over the past few years,” said Masayoshi Zenpo, partner at Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC.

Additionally, Japan Inc. appears to be in good shape. According to a Nomura Securities Co. report released in December 2023, a sample of 265 large Japanese companies are expected to post a 15.1% increase in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Operating profit of businesses should increase by 8.9%. % during the financial year until March 2025.

Optimism is motivated by thas the depreciation of the yen against the US dollar, which benefits the country's exports, as well as favorable conditions in the US market.

Divergent monetary policies

A possible cut in U.S. rates would not only help boost U.S. stock markets, but could also boost IPOs in Japan, as it would allow investors to raise funds more cheaply and allocate liquidity to the market local stock market, analysts said.

Benchmark U.S. stock indices have posted strong returns year-to-date, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a new record high and closing above 39,131.53 on February 23.

“The fall in US rates would become a favorable factor for IPOs [in Japan]”Zenpo said.

On the contrary, any negative impact of a Bank of Japan rate hike, likely to occur as early as April, on IPO activity should be limited. Although the central bank has tightened monetary policy by increasing its tolerance for higher long-term bond yields since December 2022, it has kept its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1%. due to a negative interest rate policy first introduced in 2016.

Although rising rates in Japan “may temporarily become a hindrance,” it will not hamper IPO activity, said Chizuru Morishita, a researcher at the NLI Research Institute.