The law on corporate transparency and non-profit organizations

Which tax-exempt entities are exempt from BOI reporting?

There are three types of tax-exempt entities that can benefit from the BOI exempt entity exemption:

(1 second. 501(c) Organizations – An organization described in Sec. 501(c) of the Internal Revenue Code (Code) (determined without regard to whether or not he has filed an application for recognition of tax-exempt status with the IRS under section 508( a) of the Code) and which is exempt from tax under Second. 501(a) of the Code.

Second. 501(c) organizations includemost charities, churches and other religious organizations, as well as private foundations.

If a Sec. 501(c) loses its tax-exempt status, it will still be considered exempt for 180 days from the date it lost its tax-exempt status. If he fails to restore his tax-exempt status within this time frame, he will be required to file a BOI report unless he qualifies for another exemption.

(2 sec. 527 political formations – A political organization, as defined in Code section 527(e)(1), that is exempt from tax under Code section 527(a).

This includes a political organization organized and operated primarily to accept contributions and/or make expenditures for an exempt function, such as the function of influencing the election of an individual to public office; Or

(3) Art. 4947 trusts – A trust described in paragraph (1) or (2) of Section 4947(a) of the Code. (Charitable trusts and shared interest trusts).

Which tax-exempt entities are not exempt from BOI reporting?

Tax-exempt corporations, LLCs, or other entities created by filing with the Secretary of State or equivalent office, other than the three listed above, will be required to file a BOI report unless are eligible for another exemption.

If my nonprofit is exempt, are its subsidiaries also exempt?

Any entity whose interests are wholly controlled or owned, directly or indirectly, by one or more non-profit organizations that are exempt from BOI reporting under the tax-exempt entity exemption, are themselves exempt from BOI reporting under the so-called subsidiary of certain exempt entities. exemption.

What happens if a nonprofit organization that was exempt from BOI reporting is no longer eligible for an exemption?

A nonprofit organization that was exempt from the BOI reporting requirement, but is no longer exempt, must file its initial BOI report within 30 days of the date it no longer qualifies for an exemption.

Are entities that assist tax-exempt entities exempt from BOI reporting?

There is an exemption from BOI reporting for what is called an entity assisting a tax-exempt entity. This is defined as any entity that: (a) operates exclusively to provide financial assistance or hold governance rights over any entity that qualifies to benefit from the BOI reporting exemption as a tax-exempt entity. tax; (b) is a United States person; (c) is beneficially owned or controlled exclusively by one or more United States citizens or persons lawfully admitted to permanent residence; and (d) derives at least a majority of its funding or revenue from one or more United States citizens or persons lawfully admitted to permanent residence.

Note that although entities assisting tax-exempt entities are exempt from BOI reporting, subsidiaries that they fully control or own are not permitted to be exempt under the subsidiary exemption of certain exempt entities.

If my nonprofit is required to file a BOI report, what information will need to be reported to FinCEN?

The following information must be reported about the nonprofit organization:

Its legal name

All trade names and dba

The address of its principal establishment

Its source of training

The jurisdiction where it first registers to do business in the United States if it is a foreign reporting company

Their IRS tax identification number

In addition, the following information must be declared on each of its beneficial owners:

Their legal name

Their date of birth

Their residential address

A unique number from an acceptable document such as a passport, driver's license, or state ID, the jurisdiction issuing the document, and an image of the document.

In addition, nonprofit reporting companies established in the United States on or after January 1, 2024, and foreign reporting companies registering for the first time to conduct business in the United States on or after January 1, 2024 will be required to provide the same type of information. for their business applicant(s) which must be provided for a beneficial owner, except that individuals who act as a business applicant(s) in the course of their employment provide their business address instead of their residential address.

For more information, read Beneficial Ownership Disclosure Statement. What information is required?

Who are considered beneficial owners and candidate companies of non-profit reporting companies?

A beneficial owner is a person who directly or indirectly exercises substantial control over the reporting company or who owns or controls at least 25 percent of its holdings. Persons exercising substantial control include officers, persons with the power to appoint or remove officers or a majority of the members of the governing body, and important decision-makers. (Note that FinCEN has stated that even if a reporting company does not have individual owners, it will still have individuals with substantial control.)

A requesting company is the person directly filing the document that first creates or registers the reporting company and the person who is primarily responsible for directing or controlling the filing of the document, if there is more than one person involved .

If my nonprofit is required to file a BOI report, when should it be due?

If your nonprofit reporting corporation was formed before January 1, 2024 or, if foreign, was registered in the United States before January 1, 2024, its initial BOI report must be filed with FinCEN by January 1 2025.

If I start a nonprofit in 2024 or beyond, when is the initial report due?

Initial reports for nonprofit reporting companies established or, if foreign, first registered, in 2024 must be filed with FinCEN within 90 calendar days of receipt of effective or public notice of its creation or its registration, whichever comes first. The due date is reduced to 30 calendar days for nonprofit reporting companies established or first registered in 2025 and beyond.

What does my nonprofit do if the information it reported changes?

If there is a change in the nonprofit's reported information about the business or beneficial owners, an updated report must be filed with FinCEN within 30 calendar days of the change.

Where can I get more information about CTA and BOI reporting?

For more information on reporting beneficial ownership information under the Corporate Transparency Act, see our Corporate Transparency Act resource page or contact us.

