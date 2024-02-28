US Futures Fall Ahead of Q4 GDP Revision





US stock futures fell on Wednesday ahead of the release of key GDP data.

An upward revision to the fourth quarter growth estimate could delay the Fed's interest rate cut.

New figures on retail and wholesale inventories as well as the US trade balance in goods are also expected.



U.S. stocks were poised to open lower on Wednesday as investors feared resilient economic data could push back the timetable for interest rate cuts. S&P 500 futures were down 0.3% shortly after 4:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Futures contracts linked to the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. The key 10-year Treasury yield rose 0.6% to 4.3%, while the U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% to 104.15 points. The Fed's campaign to crush inflation by raising its benchmark rate from near zero at the start of 2022 to more than 5% by mid-2023 has boosted bond yields and the greenback. Wall Streeters were holding their breath as the first official revision to fourth-quarter GDP approached, as stronger-than-expected growth could make the Fed hesitant to cut rates and potentially overstimulate the economy. “The good news on the GPD data can potentially be bad news for market sentiment, provided that strong growth and higher inflation push back expectations of Fed rate cuts later,” Ipek said Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, in a statement. morning note. “A turnaround in inflation will not only delay the first rate cut, but will also likely slow the pace of future cuts. This is not good news for risk appetite.” Investors were also paying attention to new data on inventories from retailers and wholesalers, the latest U.S. trade balance figures for goods and planned comments from three regional Fed presidents. Salesforce, Snowflake and Monster Beverage were among the companies expected to report earnings later Wednesday.

