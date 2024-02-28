Why South Korea's Japan-style measures to boost its stock market may not work

An inflatable bull during a ceremony marking the first trading day of the year at the Korea Exchange (KRX) headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, January 2, 2024. SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

South Korea's steps, like Japan, to improve corporate governance may not be enough to boost its undervalued stock markets and combat so-called “discounting.” Korean”. The country's Financial Services Commission on Monday unveiled its “Corporate Enhancement Program”, aimed at supporting shareholder returns through incentives including tax benefits. Asia's fourth-largest economy is scrambling to boost stock valuations that are seen as well below those of its peers, with analysts calling the phenomenon a “Korean discount.” The FSC program is similar to that of Japan, whose corporate governance efforts to improve shareholder returns as well as robust profits have driven Tokyo's markets to record highs after 34 years. South Korea's measures, while similar to those taken by Japan, may not prove as effective.

The problem of “chaebols”

South Korean markets are made up of companies called “chaebols,” which are large global family-owned conglomerates, usually controlled by the founder's family. Notable chaebols include Samsung Electronics, LG, SK and Hyundai. Chaebols are also partly to blame for the Korean discount, because in these predominantly family-owned structures, minority stakeholders have little influence on strategic decisions.

“The key issue is that the 'Korean discount' exists because controlling shareholders enjoy disproportionate benefits,” said James Lim, senior research analyst at Dalton Investments, while noting that Korea has more companies with strong controlling shareholders than Japan. “That’s where the challenge lies.” Resistance from controlling shareholders makes changes difficult and slow, but if authorities take measures that would be in line with the interests of controlling and minority shareholders, they could be implemented more quickly. FSC has asked companies listed on the Korean Stock Exchange to “voluntarily implement and disclose valuation improvement plans”, as part of its efforts to introduce more transparency and increase market returns. The FSC will develop detailed guidelines and set up a dedicated web portal in June so that companies can disclose their plans in the second half of 2024. Jonathan Pines, senior portfolio manager at Asia ex-Japanat Federated Hermes, said there were many more family businesses in South Korea that were now taking “substantial financial advantage from the regulatory status quo”. “The behavior that leads to low stock prices in South Korea is motivated,and therefore, seeking to convince South Korean ruling families to 'be nice' to minority shareholders is unlikely to succeed,” Pines said.

More steps needed

South Korean authorities have sought to ease registration requirements for foreign investors, curb short sellingextend trading hours and revise dividend record dates, among other actions, aimed at improving stock market valuations. But experts say the FSC needs to make more concerted efforts to provide meaningful momentum to markets. “While the [latest] “The initiatives show that Korea is taking a step in the right direction, greater steps need to be taken to combat corporate practices that favor stakeholder control, typically founding families over small shareholders,” he said. Daniel Tan, Singapore-based portfolio manager at Grasshopper Asset Management, told CNBC.