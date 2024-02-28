Joint statement endorsing the principles of 6G: secure, open and resilient by design





The following statement was issued by the governments of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Japan, Republic of Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom, on the occasion of the approval of the principles relating to sixth generation wireless. communications (6G). Start text The Governments of the United States, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom agree to these common principles for the research and development of 6G wireless communication systems; and recognize that by working together we can support open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, resilient and secure connectivity. We believe this is an indispensable contribution to building a more inclusive, sustainable, secure and peaceful future for all, and call on other governments, organizations and stakeholders to join us in supporting and making respect these principles. Collaboration and unity are essential to resolve the pressing challenges related to the development of 6G, and we hereby declare our intention to adopt relevant policies for this purpose in our countries, to encourage the adoption of such policies in third countries and to advance research and development and standardization of 6G networks that meet the following shared principles: 1. Reliable technology and national security protection 6G technologies supported by secure and resilient technology as part of a broader secure and reliable communications ecosystem, facilitating the ability of governments and participating partners to protect national security. 2. Secure, resilient and privacy protective 6G technologies developed by organizations that have systematic approaches to cybersecurity, including through the use of technical standards, interfaces and specifications; approaches such as security by design that can ensure the availability of essential services; and systems designed to fail safely and recover quickly.

6G technologies that are reliable, resilient, secure and protect individual privacy.

6G technologies and architectures that provide a high level of security across communications networks, including mitigating potential risks posed by greater network complexity or larger attack surfaces. 3. Setting global and inclusive industry-led standards and international collaborations 6G technologies based on global standards, interfaces and specifications developed through open, transparent, impartial and consensus-based decision-making processes.

6G technologies based on global standards that respect intellectual property rights and promote sustainability, accessibility, inclusive participation, interoperability, competitiveness, openness and security. 4. Cooperation to enable open and interoperable innovation 6G technologies that use standards consistent with the principles set out in the Principle and inclusive, global industry-led standards-setting interfaces and international collaborations to enable seamless interoperability between products from different vendors, including software and material.

6G technologies that recognize the importance of international cooperation in promoting open, secure, resilient, inclusive and interoperable networks, such as open radio access networks, and a secure, resilient, inclusive and sustainable 6G ecosystem.

6G technologies that benefit from joint research, development and testing and leverage innovative technologies such as virtualization, software-defined networks and artificial intelligence. 5. Affordability, sustainability and global connectivity 6G technologies that enable energy-efficient deployments and operations, improving both environmental sustainability, repairability and recyclability of equipment, as well as the affordability needed to support social sustainability.

6G technologies accessible through mechanisms such as economies of scale, enabled by standardization and a competitive environment, and capable of bridging the digital divide, providing reliable coverage and consistent quality of experience, minimizing as much as possible disparities in service levels while enabling innovative use cases.

6G technologies that help empower other industries and sectors to reduce their environmental impact by driving digital transformation.

6G technologies widely available and accessible to developing countries.

6G technologies that leverage non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) such as satellites and high-altitude platform stations (HAPS). 6. Spectrum and manufacturing 6G technologies with secure and resilient supply chains.

6G technologies that enable a globally competitive market across the ICT value chain and across all elements of the compute and connectivity continuum, with multiple software and hardware providers.

6G technologies that could use new spectrum allocations or spectrum already allocated to wireless services.

6G technologies that use spectrum efficiently and integrate spectrum sharing mechanisms into their design to coexist with incumbent service providers. End of text. For more information please contact CDP-Press.

