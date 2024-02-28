Business
Barrassos Statement at Geological Hydrogen Hearing
WASHINGTON, DC — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee, delivered remarks at a full committee hearing to examine the opportunities and challenges associated with the development of geological hydrogen in the United States.
The hearing included testimony from the Honorable Evelyn N. Wang, Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, U.S. Department of Energy; Dr. Geoffrey S. Ellis, research geologist, Energy Resources Program, U.S. Geological Survey; and Mr. Pete Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Koloma.
Senator Barrasso’s Remarks:
“Thank you very much Mr. President.
“And thank you for organizing today’s hearing.”
“The Energy Information Administration projects that global energy demand will increase 34% by 2050.
“To meet this demand, our country will need more of all types of energy.
“And that includes hydrogen.
“Hydrogen offers many advantages.
“It’s light, abundant, it’s above all dense in energy.
“Hydrogen is also very clean.
“When burned with oxygen, hydrogen only emits water vapor and hot air.
“It is widely accepted that we will need hydrogen to reduce emissions in sectors of the economy that consume large amounts of energy.
“This includes steel, concrete production, transportation and power generation.
“For years, our focus on hydrogen production has focused on using natural gas or cracked water through a process called electrolysis.
“Today we will examine the possibility of exploiting underground deposits of pure hydrogen – also known as geological hydrogen.
“Geological hydrogen forms when water reacts with iron-rich rocks at high temperatures underground.
“Scientists have long known that iron-rich water and rocks produce hydrogen.
“Until recently, they thought that hydrogen wouldn't stay in its pure state for very long.
“They thought hydrogen would bond with other elements, like oxygen to form water or carbon to form hydrocarbons.
“They believed that the hydrogen would be eaten by microbes or escape to the surface and into the atmosphere.
“Scientists have recently discovered that in some regions, deposits of pure hydrogen can become trapped.
“When this happens, hydrogen builds up.
“And if enough hydrogen accumulates, hydrogen can be extracted like oil and gas.
“The scientific community and the private sector are cautiously optimistic that the world contains significant geological reserves of hydrogen.
“Dr. Ellis – one of our witnesses – estimated that even if only a small fraction of these reserves were economically recoverable, it would meet projected global demand for hydrogen for hundreds of years.
“In December, The Economist published an article on geological hydrogen, Mr. President, here:
“The colorless gold rush”
“It’s a good, very, very, comprehensive article.
“It quotes the head of a geological hydrogen company stating that he holds the…
“the unpopular view that science and innovation are likely to come to our rescue on climate… as they did during COVID. »
“Republicans have advocated for reducing carbon emissions through innovation – quoting you, innovation, not regulation.
“And without elimination
“Geological hydrogen is clearly (he said bluntly but clearly) an area that we should pursue.
“Companies exploring geological hydrogen use many of the same technologies used in the oil and gas industry.
“In fact, many people exploring hydrogen today have spent their careers exploring oil and gas.
“These are many of the same people and technologies that have made the United States the world leader in oil and gas production.
“In my view, geologic hydrogen – unlike wind, solar and electric batteries – plays to America’s strength – not China’s.
“Scientists and companies exploring geological hydrogen are seeking to make hydrogen production as affordable, reliable and clean as possible.
“I am pleased to say that the University of Wyoming is participating in these efforts.
“While there is still much to learn, today’s hearing will highlight the opportunities and challenges ahead.”
“I want to thank our witnesses for being with us today.
“I look forward to hearing the testimony.
“Thank you Mr. President.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
