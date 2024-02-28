High Court grants full injunction to ban street racing in region

The High Court has granted a full and final injunction banning “street racing,” also known as “car cruising,” in the Black Country.

It prohibits persons from participating, as a driver, rider or passenger, in a gathering of two or more persons in which some of the persons present engage in automobile racing, automobile stunts or any other dangerous or obstructive conduct .

Unlike the interim injunction in effect since 2022, the full injunction also covers organizers and spectators, prohibiting people from promoting, organizing or publicizing gatherings, or participating in a gathering as a spectator with the intention or hope that some of those present will participate in street racing.

The injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone who fails to comply with it would be in contempt of court and could face sanctions including imprisonment, a fine or an order for seizure of his property.

Granting the final injunction at the High Court in Birmingham yesterday (Tuesday 27 February 2024), Mr Justice Julian Knowles said: “Car cruising is an understatement; this is organized dangerous driving and unfortunately there have been injuries and deaths. »

PC Mark Campbell, of the Operation Hercules team, West Midlands Police's tactical response to street racing in the West Midlands, described the injunction as “a very valuable and proven means of prevention and resolution”, without which “there will be a serious problem”. collision in which people are very likely to be seriously injured or killed.

He told the court: “It is only a matter of time before the high-speed driving involved in organized racing leads to another multiple fatal incident – it could be the driver of the vehicle, an innocent member of the public or a number of spectators. by actively participating in the street cruiser meeting.”

He said he had seen “over 400” vehicles on cruises in places like the Black Country Route in Bilston or Manor Way, Halesowen, and that “the potential for a very serious collision is enormous” due to the speeds involved. When the police are called, “patrol vehicles drive off chaotically, crossing medians, using pedestrian paths, sometimes going the wrong way on a four-lane highway, and passing oncoming vehicles,” and it’s just “it’s only a matter of time.” in a fatal collision.

He also highlighted the police resources needed to combat street racing, which “therefore does not provide policing services to other parts of the community.” Additionally, traffic, police dogs, drone teams and helicopters are often needed to respond and provide support, at a huge cost to taxpayers.

He added: “The price paid by communities is incalculable. They are exposed to high levels of harm, noise, intimidation, disruption and threats. I have personally spoken to members of the public who are at their wits' end. One was attacked after approaching a group of street cruisers performing stunts, one even had suicidal thoughts due to the constant noise and intimidation.

The court was shown video footage of street racing in the Black Country and elsewhere, including an event in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on July 18, 2019, in which a serious collision occurred during street racing, resulting in life-changing injuries. and 16 other people were injured. Two drivers involved were found guilty of dangerous driving and PC Campbell said: “The fact that no one was killed was purely down to luck.”

Judge Julian Knowles said the videos “show cars racing at high speed, organized dangerous driving, with onlookers watching, filming and cheering. Spectators expose themselves to very considerable danger. »

Pardip Nagra, team leader of Wolverhampton's anti-social behavior team, who presented evidence including statements from councillors, MPs, residents and businesses from across the Black Country, told the court: ' I think it's essential that we have an injunction in place across the black country. Country to enable West Midlands Police and all four councils to continue to tackle the dangerous and anti-social activity of car cruising.

“There is overwhelming support from local residents and businesses who, prior to the previous injunction, were all suffering for many years and who fear that, without an injunction, the scale of the car travel problem will return to known levels . previously.”

The application was led by Wolverhampton City Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police. A spokesperson for the claimants said: “We are delighted that the High Court has seen fit to grant this full and final injunction which will help us continue to combat the menace of street racing in the Black Country.

“The wealth of evidence presented to the court clearly shows the impact of this anti-social, irresponsible and extremely dangerous behavior on people in our region, as well as the tragic incidents, both locally and nationally, which have caused serious injury and even deaths, and I would like to thank everyone who shared their experiences so candidly.”

The injunction and power of arrest will remain in force for a period of at least three years and will be subject to annual review. It will come into force in the coming days, once the applicants have completed certain services. In the meantime, the interim injunction and power of arrest remain in effect.

For more information on the interim injunction, please visit the candidates' street racing injunction pages – Sandwell, Dudley, Walsall And Wolverhampton.

Street racing incidents in Sandwell must be reported online to council or West Midlands Police on 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.