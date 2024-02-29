Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 29, 2024.

Stock futures fell as Wall Street weighed the latest earnings results and looked forward to the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 78 points, or 0.2%. THE S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq 100 Futures fell slightly by 0.16% and 0.17%, respectively.

Salesforce slipped 1% on weak revenue forecasts, while Snowflake lost 20% after announcing the retirement of its CEO and sharing disappointing product revenue forecasts. Okta jumped 23% thanks to good results.

All major averages declined during regular trading. Stock of 30 Dow lost 0.06% and fell for a third consecutive session, while the S&P500 down 0.17%. THE Nasdaq Composite fell 0.55%.

Wall Street is eagerly awaiting Thursday's personal consumption expenditure figures for January. Economists are preparing for a monthly gain of 0.3% and an increase of 2.4% over one year. A higher-than-expected reading could hurt stocks and signal that recent hot releases from the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index were on trend.

“Investors have already dramatically reversed their earlier hopes for anticipated rate cuts, and a disappointing PCE report could reinforce concerns about rising long-term Treasury yields,” Joe Mazzola said, director of commerce and education for Charles Schwab.

Thursday's session caps February trading and another positive month for all three major averages, despite a series of declines raising questions about the sustainability of the AI-driven rally. The Nasdaq led the pack with a 5.2% gain. The S&P 500 jumped 4.6%, while the Dow Jones added 2.1%. This would mark the Dow's first four-month winning streak since May 2021.

The end of earnings season continues Thursday with results from Best Buy, Hewlett Packard Enterprises and Bath & Body Works.

Other key economic numbers to be released include personal income data for January, Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index data for February and the pending home sales index for January. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President and CEO John Williams is also expected to host a discussion in the evening.