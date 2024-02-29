Stock market today: Wall Street falls as bitcoin rebounds even higher





NEW YORK (AP) US stocks drifted lower on Wednesday to move further away from their all-time highs. The S&P 500 slipped 8.42 points, or 0.2%, to 5,069.76, continuing its calm and listless run since setting a record last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.39, or 0.1%, to 38,949.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 87.56, or 0.5%, to 15,947.74 a day after moving 0.1% closer to its 2021 record high. Treasury yields also fell in the bond market after a report indicated the US economy probably grew a little slower end of 2023 than expected. Growth, however, remained strong as the economy continued to defy expectations of a recession despite high interest rates aimed at lowering inflation. A 1.3% drop for Nvidia and a 1.8% drop for Google parent Alphabet make up two of the heaviest weights in the market. They are part of a small group of Big Tech stocks that have been disproportionately responsible for the S&P 500's record run.

Such market focus can be a worrying signal, according to Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Large gains among a wide variety of stocks are generally a more favorable sign that market strength is lasting. Bumble fell 14.8% after reporting weaker quarterly results than analysts expected. The dating and dating app company, which recently reorganized its management team, also gave revenue forecasts for the coming year that fell short of analysts' expectations. Boston Beer, the company behind Samuel Adams, slipped 15.8% after reporting a bigger loss than analysts expected. It's been hit by the decline of its really hard seltzer. Urban Outfitters fell 12.8% after the retailer reported weaker-than-expected results. The company, which also operates Anthropologie stores, said sales continue to weaken at its Urban Outfitters stores.

eBay helped limit market losses, rising 7.9% after publishing results better than analysts' expectations. Axon Enterprise, the company that sells Tasers, body cameras and other equipment, also released a better-than-expected earnings report and its shares jumped 13.8%. Coinbase gained 0.8% after rising more earlier in the day to continue its strong advance as the price of bitcoin continues to rebound. New exchange-traded funds that make it easier to invest in Bitcoin have sparked interest in the cryptocurrency, with the BlackRocks iShares Bitcoin fund alone quickly reaching $7 billion in assets. The price of Bitcoin briefly topped $64,000 on Wednesday for the first time since 2021. It is closing in on its all-time high of nearly $69,000 after rising more than 40% so far this year. Coinbases CEO Brian Armstrong apologized to customers during the day for the issues they encountered as the company faced a BIG increase in traffic as the price of bitcoin skyrocketed. The company said some users may have experienced zero balances in their accounts and buying and selling errors.

Beyond Meat jumped 30.7% even though it reported much weaker than expected results for the latest quarter. Its revenue was slightly better than expected after falling less than expected, and it said its profitability would likely increase through 2024. Agilent Technologies gained 3.4%, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after beating earnings and revenue forecasts. In foreign stock markets, indices fell across much of Asia and Europe. Shares fell 1.9% in Shanghai and 1.5% in Hong Kong. China's largest private property developer, Country Garden, said on Wednesday it was facing a liquidation application after failing to repay a term loan worth HK$1.6 billion (204 .5 million dollars). The first hearing in the case is scheduled for May 17. The move comes after China Evergrandethe world's most indebted real estate developer, was ordered into liquidation following the failure of a $300 billion restructuring attempt at the end of January. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.26% from 4.31% Tuesday evening.

