Indian Stock Market: 8 Key Things That Changed for the Market Overnight – Gift Nifty, US GDP and Bitcoin Price Rally

Asian markets fell while US stock indexes closed in the red overnight ahead of key US inflation data. US GDP growth in the fourth quarter has been revised slightly downward, while Indian GDP data for the third quarter of FY24 will be released today.

Investors will closely watch the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, for clues on the timing of an interest rate cut by the of the Fed.

Evidence of stubborn inflation in recent consumer and producer price data, the resilience of the U.S. economy and comments from some Fed officials have caused the market to lower its expectations for the Fed's first rate cut in June from March, Reuters reported.

Indian stock indices ended more than one percent lower on Wednesday, led by selling across sectors, with mid- and small-caps the hardest hit.

The Sensex plunged 790.34 points, or 1.08%, to close at 72,304.88, while the Nifty 50 slipped 247.20 points, or 1.11%, and ended at 21,951, 15.

Markets turned cautious ahead of Thursday's release of India's third-quarter GDP data and the monthly F&O expiry. Additionally, preliminary fourth quarter US GDP numbers and core PCE data would keep investors busy. We expect the market to remain volatile amid key events,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are the major domestic and global market indices for Sensex today:

Asian markets

Asian markets fell on Thursday, following overnight losses on Wall Street as investors await key economic data from the United States and China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% and the Topix 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.6%. Futures on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index pointed to a slightly higher open.

Gift Nifty was trading around the 21,956 level, up over 30 points from Wednesday's close of Nifty futures, indicating a marginally positive start for Indian stock indices.

Wall Street

U.S. stock indexes ended slightly lower on Wednesday, a day before key inflation data that is expected to influence expectations about the timing of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.39 points, or 0.06%, to 38,949.02, while the S&P 500 fell 8.42 points, or 0.17%, to close at 5,069.76. . The Nasdaq Composite finished down 87.56 points, or 0.55%, at 15,947.74.

Among stocks, UnitedHealth shares fell 2.95%, Applied Materials shares fell 2.62% and Beyond Meat's stock price climbed 30.72%.

US GDP

The U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower pace late last year, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing at a revised annualized rate of 3.2% in the fourth quarter, compared with a previous estimate of 3. .3%.

Over the whole of 2023, US GDP growth amounted to 2.5%, marking an acceleration compared to 2022.

Consumer spending grew at a pace of 3%, faster than initially expected, according to figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Japanese factory production

Japanese industrial production fell 7.5% in January from the previous month, compared with the median market forecast for a decline of 7.3%, Reuters reported. Separate data showed Japanese retail sales rose 2.3% in January from a year earlier, marking a 23rd straight month of gains.

Bitcoin price today

Bitcoin prices surpassed $63,000 overnight, driven by strong demand from the new US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency has risen more than 45% this month, its biggest gain since December 2020. Bitcoin's price jumped 13% to $63,968, its first trip to the -above $60,000 since November 2021 before paring its gains.

A clever overhaul of the indices

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that Shriram Finance will replace UPL in the Nifty 50 index, while Jio Financial Services will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index with effect from March 28, 2024.

US Dollar

The U.S. dollar was firm ahead of key inflation data that could shake the interest rate outlook. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was up 0.3% at 103.92.

On the dollar, the yen touched 150.68 in early Asian trading, closer to October's low of 151.74, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations stated above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to seek advice from certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: February 29, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

