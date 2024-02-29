MSU's TK Martin Center to benefit from Jersey Mikes Month and Day of Giving campaigns





Contact: Bethany Shipp STARKVILLE, Miss.Mississippi States TK Martin Center for Technology and Disability is partnering with Starkvilles Jersey Mikes Subs for the 14th annual National Restaurant Chain Giving Month fundraising campaign. Throughout the month of March, customers can round up their order totals as donations at checkout or through the Jersey Mikes mobile app. The campaign will culminate with Day of Giving on March 27, when 100% of Starkvilles Jersey Mikes sales days will benefit the center. The restaurant is located at 831 MS-12 Suite A, next to Zaxby's. We are excited to partner with Starkvilles Jersey Mikes for the third year in a row, said Kasee ​​K. Stratton-Gadke, executive director of the Mississippi Institute on Disabilities, which houses the TK Martin Center. Our goal is to reach $10,000 this year, and through Jersey Mikes' commitment to local charities, the TK Martin Center can continue its mission of empowering people with disabilities across Mississippi. By supporting us, the community helps make a lasting impact on lives and foster a more inclusive future. We invite everyone to support us throughout the month of March. Teresa Jayroe, dean of MSU's College of Education, added, “We are grateful to Starkvilles Jersey Mikes for their support of the TK Martin Center throughout the Month of Giving campaign. Their generosity not only highlights their shared commitment to helping people with disabilities, but is also a remarkable example of community partnership. The TK Martin Center for Technology and Disability provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary assessments and services to ensure that people with disabilities continually benefit from technological solutions and advances in assistive technology. Learn more about the center, housed in MSU’s College of Education, at www.tkmartin.msstate.edu. Since the launch of Month of Giving in 2011, Jersey Mikes has raised more than $88 million for local charities. For more information on the national fundraising campaign, visit www.jerseymikes.com/mog. Mississippi State University takes care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

