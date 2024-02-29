London Stock Exchange owner vows to launch 'aggressive' IPO after 'encouraging' signs of recovery





Thursday February 29, 2024 7:19 a.m. David Schwimmer, Group Head of the London Stock Exchange The owner of the London Stock Exchange said today he sees an encouraging IPO pipeline for the year ahead as his boss pledged “aggressive” efforts to revive the market after a historic fall in prices last year. In its preliminary annual results this morning, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said it suffered from an uncertain environment last year, with pre-tax profit contracting 3.2% to 1.2 billion for the The year ending at the end of 2023. for the company increased by 8.2 percent to 8.4 billion. The group, which has shifted heavily toward its data business in recent years, now gets only about 4% of its revenue from its struggling flagship exchange, which was hit by an IPO drought last year. last year. However, speaking to reporters today, group chief David Schwimmer rejected suggestions the company had been “complacent” and said it was prepared to launch an “aggressive” campaign to revive its pipeline of IPOs this year. “There is no sense of complacency at LSEG or the London Stock Exchange. We have a very active and aggressive team,” Schwimmer said. “We are actively investing in our capabilities, we are actively engaged with the companies listed here and the companies that could potentially be listed there.” In a statement accompanying its results this morning, Schwimmer said the group was “seeing an encouraging IPO pipeline” for the stock market after a slowdown over the past 12 months. The London Stock Exchange has already hosted a number of issues this year, including that of Kazakh national carrier Air Astana, which debuted earlier in February. Chinese fast fashion giant Shein has also reportedly met with LSEG bosses to discuss a possible IPO in what could be the market's second-largest IPO ever. Schwimmer declined to comment directly on Shein's potential to enter the market, but said “we've been welcoming businesses from around the world for hundreds of years and we look forward to continuing to do so.” The annual figures come after a tumultuous year for the owner of the London Stock Exchange, during which it was accused of moving away too abruptly from its flagship exchange. Just 23 companies floated on the London Stock Exchange's two markets in 2023, down 49% from the 45 recorded in an already quiet 2022. EY found in its latest IPO Eye report. London has also suffered a series of blows from companies swapping their listings for other exchanges or exploring dual listings across the Atlantic. Gambling company Flutter recently moved its primary listing to the United States, while travel company Tui ditched its dual listing in London for Frankfurt. Learn more London Stock Exchange proving a bargain, says new funds group Amicorp

