Stock Market Today: Wall Street Falls Slightly Ahead of Fed's Closely Watched Inflation Report





Wall Street is set to open with modest losses on Thursday, but remains on track for a winning February despite a down week at the end. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.3% before the bell on Thursday. Even though earnings season is not over, the vast majority of companies have released their quarterly results and the government's latest inflation update will attract attention on Thursday. The Commerce Department's report on consumer spending before markets open contains a measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The US central bank recently suspended raising its key rate after raising it to its highest level in 22 years, in an attempt to contain inflation. Analysts expect year-on-year inflation to decline in January to 2.3% from 2.6% in December. The Fed's target is 2%. The Labor Department's weekly layoff report will also be due Thursday. Processed food maker Hormel jumped nearly 5% in premarket trading after beating Wall Street profit targets for the first quarter. Despite nearly doubling analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts, cloud computing company Snowflake fell more than 22% in after-hours trading after the surprise announcement of the immediate retirement of its CEO Frank Slootman. Slootman will be replaced by Sridhar Ramaswamy. Artificial intelligence software maker C3.ai jumped 15.4% after beating sales forecasts and losing only half the money per share Wall Street expected. The California tech company's revenue rose 18% year-over-year, driven by an even bigger increase in subscriptions. At midday in Europe, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 each gained 0.4%, while the CAC 40 in Paris was down less than 0.1%. In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index closed 0.1% lower at 39,166.19 after data showed industrial production fell in January at the fastest pace since May 2020, although that retail sales were stronger than expected. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 16,511.44 and the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.9% to 3,015.17. The smaller Shenzhen index jumped 3.4% after regulators issued new measures to support markets, including closer monitoring of financial derivatives. But technology services company Baidu lost 6.6% after reporting that its profits fell 48% in the October-December quarter due to higher spending as it struggles to keep up with rivals in the field of artificial intelligence. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.4% to 2,642.36 while the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,698.70. Bangkok's SET lost 0.4% and India's Sensex rose 0.1%. Bitcoin was trading at $62,513.00 early Thursday after briefly surpassing $64,000 on Wednesday. In other trading Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 11 cents to $78.65 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 6 cents to $82.09 a barrel. The US dollar fell to 150.02 Japanese yen from 150.69 yen. The euro fell to $0.0833 from $1.0834. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, continuing its quiet, listless run since setting a record high last week. The Dow Jones industrials fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5%, a day after coming within 0.1% of its 2021 record.

