London Stock Exchange Group publishes 2023 results





Continued strong performance: accelerated growth, significant strategic progress, substantial returns for shareholders David Schwimmer, CEO said: 2023 was another strong year for LSEG. We continued our broad-based growth, despite an uncertain environment, and achieved all the objectives we set when we acquired Refinitiv. We have also significantly improved our products and services, strengthened our leadership team, and made great strides in creating a high-performance culture across the organization. We continue to lay the foundation for sustainable and profitable growth across all our businesses. In the Data & Analytics area, customers will soon use the first products from our partnership with Microsoft: together, we will transform the way financial market participants communicate, research, analyze data and trade. In the capital markets space, we are working more closely with Tradeweb, creating new avenues for growth. We also see an encouraging IPO pipeline for the London Stock Exchange. Our Post Trade business is in the first phase of its next stage of growth, helping financial institutions manage risk and improve capital efficiency across the entire trading portfolio. We look forward to further progress in 2024. Our global, multi-asset, full-deal lifecycle model has been proven to thrive regardless of market conditions, and we will continue to invest to provide the best possible services to our customers and returns for our shareholders. Reported 2023

% EBITDA 3,777 3,550 6.4% 8.6% 8.8% EBITDA margin 47.2% 47.8% Operating profit 2,862 2,728 4.9% 7.9% 8.4% Earnings per share (p) 323.9 317.8 1.9% Financial Highlights (all growth rates are in constant currencies unless otherwise noted) Total income (excluding collections) up 8.3%; up 7.7% excluding the Acadia acquisition, towards the upper end of the 6% to 8% forecast range Broad-based growth: data and analytics +7.3%, capital markets +6.1%, post-trade +17.4% Good profitability: adjusted EBITDA up 8.6%. Excluding the impact of currency-related items, EBITDA margin of 47.7%, in line with forecasts Adjusted operating profit: up 7.9% reflecting strong EBITDA growth slightly offset by faster recognition of depreciation and amortization Continued growth in adjusted profit: adjusted EPS +1.9% to 323.9 pence; Core EPS -2.0% (both at actual exchange rates) Very cash generating: 1.8 billion free cash flow in equity, 100% conversion into cash Progress and strategic perspectives Successful integration and accelerated performance of Refinitiv: total organic result 2021-2023 (excluding recoveries) CAGR of 6.5%[1] at the top of acquisition targets The medium-term guidance set out at Capital Markets Day further raises growth aspirations: targeting mid-to-high single-digit organic growth each year, with acceleration after 2024. Attractive acquisitions: Acadia strengthens our leading position in post-trade solutions; acquired full ownership of LCH SA; increase in stake in LCH Group Good progress in the partnership with Microsoft: first products expected in the first half of 2024, integrating AI technologies and revolutionizing industry workflows Significant return for shareholders: final dividend +5.3%, bringing the payment for the full year to 115 pence; 1.2 billion returned via buybacks in 2023; plans to execute up to 1 billion buyouts in 2024, with plans to acquire it directly from the Blackstone/Thomson consortium Reuters This release contains revenues, costs and profits on an ongoing basis, as well as key performance indicators (KPIs) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Fiscal year 2023 is compared to fiscal year 2022 on a rolling basis. statutory. Constant exchange differences are calculated based on constant exchange rates applied over the current period and the previous year. Organic growth is calculated at constant exchange rates, adjusting results to eliminate divestments from all current and prior year periods, and including acquisitions from the acquisition date with an adjustment comparable to the previous year. In the financial information and tables presented, some columns and rows may not correspond due to the use of rounded numbers for disclosure purposes.

