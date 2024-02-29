Stock market today: Stocks fall slightly with Fed inflation gauge on deck | Clayton News Street Partners Content

Check back for updates throughout the trading day
U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Thursday, but remain on track for a fourth straight monthly gain, as investors prepare for the biggest economic data release of the year amid questions about developments of the Federal Reserve's short-term interest rates.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its official reading of January inflation before trading begins, with investors firmly focused on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. This is the core PCE price index, which is expected to rise slightly from December levels.
A larger-than-expected gain could trigger changes in both the Fed's current rate projections, which call for cuts of about three-quarters of a point this year, as well as market assumptions that cuts will begin when of the fourth central bank meeting of the year. in June.
A slight decline in media pressure, however, could suggest that inflation is now moving more convincingly toward the Fed's preferred 2% target, fueling both a decline in Treasury yields and a likely rise in prices. actions in general.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were trading slightly higher before the data was released, at 4.311%, while 2-year bonds, the most sensitive to interest rate changes, were marked at 4.693%.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, fell 0.1 percent to 103.862.
On Wall Street, stocks are expected to open slightly weaker, but much of today's action will be driven by both the January PCE reading and weekly jobless claims data, scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time.
Among individual stocks, Snowflake (SNOW) The stock is most active in premarket trading, plunging more than 23% after the cloud-focused data analytics group issued weaker-than-expected sales guidance, offsetting a strong earnings report of the fourth trimester.
A weaker sales guide also lowered Salesforce shares (RCMP) which were last down 1.9% at $294.06 as the customer relationship management software group reported a slowdown in business spending.
WW International (WW) stocks were also on the move, falling nearly 25% after superstar Oprah Winfrey announced she was leaving the consumer health group's board of directors.
In broader markets, futures linked to the S&P 500, up 4.8% for the month and just under 6.5% for the year, are priced for a 12-point decline in the start of exchanges.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, suggest an opening decline of 134 points, while those linked to the Nasdaq suggest a softening of 32 points.
In Europe, the regional Stoxx 600 index rose 0.17% in Frankfurt, while Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.25% in London, with both markets closely watching the inflation report from today before the markets close.
In Asia, overnight, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 0.11% at 39,166.19. Strong gains in Chinese stocks helped the MSCI ex-Japan index advance 0.25% near market close.