Stock market today: Wall Street closes its last winning month with a quiet end

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street's latest winning month is heading toward a quiet end as U.S. stocks drift around their record highs.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in morning trading, continuing its streak of modest moves since hitting a absolute record last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40 points, or 0.1%, as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.5% and flirting again with its 2021 record high.

The bond market also remained calm, with yields falling, after a inflation report showed that prices across the country rose about as expected last month. One concern on Wall Street was that inflation data showed a worrying reacceleration. Earlier reports had shown that prices rose more than expected in January to consumer And wholesale levels.

Even though inflation has been higher than it has been in some time, this may be more of a flash in the pan than the start of something worse, Brian Jacobsen said, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Wednesday's report kept intact hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in June. Such an approach would relieve pressure on the economy and raise investment prices, and the Fed has already indicated that several reductions could take place this year.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation by reining in the economy with more costly measures. mortgage And credit card Payments.

However, rate relief will only happen if the Fed sees more convincing data that inflation is moving sustainably towards its 2% target. Hopes of future rate cuts helped launch a big rally in U.S. stock markets in late October, and the S&P 500 is poised to close out its fourth straight winning month.

More recently, traders have pushed back their forecasts for when the Fed might start cutting rates. A series of reports showing the economy remains stronger than expected have pushed back expectations from March. Another report on Thursday showed the U.S. was outnumbered workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. This is the last signal of a a remarkably resilient labor market.

In the meantime, hope is this solid economy This will fuel U.S. corporate profit growth, even if it means delaying the rate cut.

Salesforce.com became one of the latest companies to report earnings for the latest quarter that beat analysts' expectations late Wednesday. The customer resource management software company also announced plans to begin paying a quarterly dividend to its investors, but it also gave revenue guidance for the coming year that was a bit lower than analysts' expectations. Its stock was up 1.5% after reversing an earlier loss.

Best Buy gained 4.5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The retailer also said it was increasing its dividend and growing its paying membership.

Hormel Foods also reported higher-than-expected profits and revenue. It cited broad-based growth in its brands, including Skippy Peanut Better, Chi-Chis Salsa and Corn Nuts Snacks. Its stock jumped 11.3%.

They helped offset the 4.8% decline in Bath & Body Works. The seller of perfumes, body lotions and three-wick candles reported better-than-expected profit, helped by a strong holiday season, but it said its sales could weaken this coming year.

Despite nearly doubling analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts, cloud computing company Snowflake fell 19.6% after the surprise announcement of CEO Frank Slootman's immediate retirement. Slootman will be replaced by Sridhar Ramaswamy.

Chemours fell 38% after putting its CEO and CFOs on administrative leave while its board's audit committee conducts a review. The company said it needed more time to complete its year-end reporting process and delayed its quarterly results release, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.22% from 4.27% Wednesday evening.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.61% from 4.65%. It was close to 4.70% shortly before the morning release of inflation data.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.1% after data showed industrial production fell in January at the fastest pace since May 2020, although retail sales were stronger than expected.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2%, while Shanghai shares jumped 1.9%. The smaller Shenzhen index rose further after regulators issued new measures to support markets, including closer monitoring of financial derivatives.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.