Stock market today: Wall Street closes its last winning month with a quiet end

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street's latest winning month is heading toward a quiet end as U.S. stocks drift around their record highs.

The S&P 500 was mostly flat at midday, continuing its streak of modest moves since hitting an all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 107 points, or 0.3%, as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.1% after flirting with its record set in 2021.

In the bond market, yields fell after a closely watched inflation report showed prices across the country rose about as expected last month. That eased concerns on Wall Street that inflation data would show a worrying reacceleration. Earlier reports showed that prices rose more than expected in January at the consumer and wholesale levels.

Even though inflation has been higher than it has been in some time, this may be more of a flash in the pan than the start of something worse, Brian Jacobsen said, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Wednesday's report kept intact hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in June. Such a move would ease pressure on the economy and drive up investment prices, and the Fed has already indicated several cuts could take place this year.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation by slowing the economy through costlier mortgage and credit card payments.

Rate relief could only come about, however, if the Fed had more convincing data indicating that inflation is heading sustainably toward its 2% target. Hopes of future rate cuts helped launch a big rally in U.S. stock markets in late October, and the S&P 500 is poised to close out its fourth straight winning month.

More recently, traders have pushed back their forecasts for when the Fed might start cutting rates. A series of reports showing the economy remains stronger than expected have pushed back expectations from March. Another report on Thursday showed that fewer American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists had expected. It’s the latest signal of a remarkably resilient labor market.

In the meantime, there is hope that a strong economy will fuel profit growth for U.S. companies, even if it means delaying the rate cut.

Salesforce.com became one of the latest companies to report earnings for the latest quarter that beat analysts' expectations late Wednesday. The customer resource management software company also announced plans to begin paying a quarterly dividend to its investors, but it gave revenue forecasts for the coming year that were slightly below analysts' expectations. Its stock was up 1.3% after reversing an earlier loss.

Best Buy gained 3.9% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The retailer also said it was increasing its dividend and growing its paying membership.

Hormel Foods also reported higher-than-expected profits and revenue. It cited broad-based growth in its brands, including Skippy Peanut Better, Chi-Chis Salsa and Corn Nuts Snacks. Its stock jumped 13.5%.

They helped offset Bath & Body Works' 5.3% decline. The seller of perfumes, body lotions and three-wick candles reported better-than-expected profit, helped by a strong holiday season, but it said its sales could weaken this coming year.

Despite nearly doubling analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts, cloud computing company Snowflake fell 19.9% ​​after the surprise announcement of CEO Frank Slootman's immediate retirement. Slootman will be replaced by Sridhar Ramaswamy.

Chemours fell 33.8% after putting three top executives, including its CEO, on administrative leave while its board's audit committee conducts a review. The company said it needed more time to complete its year-end reporting process and delayed its quarterly results release, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.23% from 4.27% Wednesday evening.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.61% from 4.65%. It was close to 4.70% shortly before the morning release of inflation data.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.1% after data showed industrial production fell in January at the fastest pace since May 2020, although retail sales were stronger than expected.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2%, while Shanghai shares jumped 1.9%. The smaller Shenzhen index rose further after regulators issued new measures to support markets, including closer monitoring of financial derivatives.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.