



NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting Wednesday and are down slightly from their all-time highs. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% at midday, continuing a quiet, listless run since setting a record high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 69 points, or 0.2%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.5% a day after moving closer 0.1% of its record set in 2021. Treasury yields also remained relatively stable in the bond market after a report indicated the US economy probably grew a little slower end of 2023 than expected. Growth, however, remained strong as the economy continued to defy expectations of a recession despite high interest rates aimed at lowering inflation. Nvidia was one of the market's heaviest weights, down 1.4%. His journey is breathtaking as he rides the Wall Street frenzy around artificial intelligence technology, which has raised criticism that its price tag has gone too far, too fast. This group, along with a small group of other major stocks, have been disproportionately responsible for the S&P 500's record advance, which is often a worrying signal, according to Scott Wren, senior global markets strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Large gains among a wide variety of stocks are generally a more favorable sign that strength may continue. Bumble fell 9.6% after reporting weaker quarterly results than analysts expected. The dating and dating app company, which recently reorganized its management team, also gave revenue forecasts for the coming year that fell short of analysts. Boston Beer, the company behind Samuel Adams, slipped 16.5% after reporting a bigger loss than analysts expected. He was hit by the decline of his Truly Seltzer. Urban Outfitters fell 13.2% after the retailer reported weaker-than-expected results. The company, which also operates Anthropologie stores, said sales continue to weaken at its Urban Outfitters stores. eBay helped limit market losses, rising 7.9% after publishing results that beat analysts' expectations. Agilent Technologies was another significant force pushing the S&P 500 higher, rising 4.5% after beating earnings and revenue forecasts. Coinbase gained 4.9% to continue its strong advance as the price of bitcoin continues to rebound. New exchange-traded funds that make it easier to invest in bitcoin have sparked interest in the cryptocurrency, with the BlackRocks iShares Bitcoin fund alone quickly reaching $7 billion in assets, for example. This allowed the price of Bitcoin to surpass $61,000 for the first time since 2021. It is closing in on its all-time high of nearly $69,000 after rising more than 40% this year so far. Beyond Meat soared 47.2% even though it reported much weaker than expected results for the latest quarter. Its revenue was slightly better than expected after falling less than expected, and it said its profitability would likely increase through 2024. Axon Enterprise, the company that makes Tasers, body cameras and other equipment, also released a better-than-expected earnings report and its stock gained 7.2%. It also projects revenue growth of up to 24% this year. In foreign stock markets, indices fell across much of Asia and Europe. Shares fell 1.9% in Shanghai and 1.5% in Hong Kong. China's largest private property developer, Country Garden, said on Wednesday it was facing a liquidation application after failing to repay a term loan worth HK$1.6 billion (204 .5 million dollars). The first hearing in the case is scheduled for May 17. The move comes after China Evergrandethe world's most indebted real estate developer, was ordered into liquidation following the failure of a $300 billion restructuring attempt at the end of January. ___ AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

