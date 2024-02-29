The London Stock Exchange announces a billion buyback





Refinitiv integration on track

“Encouraging” outlook for IPOs There were no unpleasant surprises in the annual results of London Stock Exchange (LSEG). Refinitiv's mega-acquisition is still on track and the group is actually well ahead of its initial revenue and cost synergy targets. Data and analytics now represent more than two-thirds of turnover and the division is experiencing good growth. Organic growth accelerated to 6.7 percent in 2023 from 4.9 percent in 2022, giving management confidence for the year ahead. The group's partnership with Microsoft could also soon begin to bear fruit, with the first products expected in the first half of 2024. Microsoft has taken a 4% stake in LSEG as part of a decade-long strategic partnership. IPOs and stock market trading are much less dynamic, with revenues down 8.5 percent year-on-year to 227 million. Stocks and shares have become such a small part of the business, however, that investors need not be overly concerned. That said, management has referenced an encouraging IPO pipeline, which is good news for the City more broadly. LSEG's share price fell 2 percent following its financial results. It's possible that investors were disappointed by its adjusted Ebitda margins, which fell from 47.8 percent to 47.2 percent. However, management stressed that, excluding adverse currency effects, the margin was in line with target, at 47.7 percent. Adjusted Ebitda increased 6.4 percent to 3.78 billion over the period, and adjusted operating profits increased 4.9 percent to 2.86 billion. Statutory profits, however, remain under pressure due to amortization and depreciation of intangible assets, which amounted to 1.22 billion in 2023. But above all, LSEG is very cash generative, with 1.8 billion in available cash flow in equity. As a result, it has committed to repurchase up to 1 billion shares in 2024 from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium, from which it purchased Refinitiv in 2021. LSEG remains in a delicate growth phase. It still has to fully digest the acquisition of Refinitiv and the power of the partnership with Microsoft is not yet tested. However, these two elements could ultimately prove transformative and, for now, the data center is on the right track. It is also significantly cheaper than its US counterparts, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24. Buy. Last seen IC: Buy, 9,274p, January 4, 2024 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSEG) ORDER PRICE: 8,714p MARKET VALUE: 47.2 billion TOUCH: 8,712-8,716 MAXIMUM OVER 12 MONTHS: 9,438p LOW: 7,142p DIVIDEND YIELD: 1.3% P/E RATIO: 63 NET ASSET VALUE: 4,399p* NET DEBT: 24% Year until December 31 Turnover (bn) Profit before taxes (bn) Earnings per share (p) Dividend per share (p) 2019 1.91 0.65 120.0 70.0 2020 2.06 0.49 83.6 75.0 2021 6:30 a.m. 0.89 85.8 95.0 2022 7:45 a.m. 1.24 142 107 2023 8.06 1.20 139 115 % change +8 -4 -2 +7 Ex-div: April 18 Payment: May 22 *Includes intangible assets of 33.1 billion, or 6,125 pa share

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/news/2024/02/29/london-stock-exchange-announces-1bn-buyback/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos