Stock market today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, led by more gains in tech companies





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks hit all-time highs Thursday as Wall Street closed out its latest winning month. The S&P 500 rose 26.51 points, or 0.5%, to 5,096.27 to surpass its record set last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the market with a gain of 144.18, or 0.9%, to 38,996.39 and surpassed its all-time high since 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished just below its record established last week after rising 47.37 points, or 0.1. %, to 38,996.39. In the bond market, yields eased after a decline inflation report showed that prices across the country rose about as expected last month. That eased concerns that had been building on Wall Street that inflation data could show an uncomfortable reacceleration. Earlier reports had shown that prices rose more than expected in January, both in consumer And wholesale levels. Even though inflation has been higher than it has been in some time, this may be more of a flash in the pan than the start of something worse, Brian Jacobsen said, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Thursday's report kept intact hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in June. Such an approach would relieve pressure on the economy and boost investment prices, and the Fed has indicated that several reductions could take place this year. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation by reining in the economy with more costly measures. mortgage And credit card Payments. Hopes of future rate cuts helped launch a big rally in U.S. stock markets in late October, and the S&P 500 just closed out its fourth consecutive winning month. However, rate relief will only happen if the Fed sees compelling additional data that inflation is moving sustainably towards its 2% target. Traders have recently pushed back their forecasts for when the Fed might start cutting rates. A series of strong reports on the economy pushed back expectations from March. Another report on Thursday showed the U.S. was outnumbered workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. This is the last signal of a a remarkably resilient labor market.

In the meantime, hope is that a solid economy This will fuel U.S. corporate profit growth, even if it means delaying the rate cut. Salesforce.com became one of the latest companies to report earnings for the latest quarter that beat analysts' expectations late Wednesday. The customer resource management software company also announced plans to begin paying a quarterly dividend to its investors, but it gave revenue forecasts for the coming year that were slightly below analysts' expectations. Its stock rose 3% after oscillating between gains and losses in the morning. Hormel Foods led the S&P 500 with a 14.6% jump after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue. It cited broad-based growth in its brands, including Skippy peanut butter, Chi-Chis salsa and Corn Nuts snacks. Nvidia climbed 1.9% to claw back losses from a consecutive decline, a rare incident in what has been a monstrous run amid Wall Street's frenzy over artificial intelligence technology. Because it is one of the most important stocks on Wall Street, Nvidia has been one of the most powerful forces lifting the S&P 500.

C3.ai jumped 24.5% after the software maker reported a smaller loss than analysts expected and higher revenue. They helped offset Bath & Body Works' 5.4% decline. The seller of perfumes, body lotions and three-wick candles reported better-than-expected profit, helped by a strong holiday season, but it said its sales could weaken this coming year. Despite nearly doubling analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts, cloud computing company Snowflake fell 18.1% after the surprise announcement of CEO Frank Slootman's immediate retirement. Slootman will be replaced by Sridhar Ramaswamy. Chemours fell 31.5% after putting its CEO and two other top executives on administrative leave while its board's audit committee conducted a review. The company said it needed more time to complete its year-end reporting process and delayed its quarterly results release, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.25% from 4.27% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.63% from 4.65%. It was close to 4.70% shortly before the morning release of inflation data. In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.1% after data showed industrial production fell in January at the fastest pace since May 2020, although retail sales were stronger than expected. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2%, while Shanghai shares jumped 1.9%. The smaller Shenzhen index rose further after regulators issued new measures to support markets, including closer monitoring of financial derivatives.

