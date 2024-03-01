US futures fall ahead of key inflation figures





Traders seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.Brendan McDermid/Reuters S&P, Nasdaq and Dow futures fell Thursday ahead of the release of key economic data.

The personal consumption expenditures price index was expected to reveal whether inflation continues to ease.

Stubborn price growth could delay the timing of the Federal Reserve's first rate cut. Stocks were expected to open in the red on Thursday as investors expected a series of economic data that could influence when the Federal Reserve makes its first planned interest rate cut this year. Futures contracts linked to S&P500, Nasdaq100 And Dow Jones Industrial Average were all down about 0.4%. THE 10-year Treasury yield slightly increased to 4.3%, while the US Dollar Index which tracks the value of the dollar against a basket of other currencies, fell 0.1% to just under 104 points. Wall Street was eagerly awaiting the latest release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index to gauge whether inflation had continued to slow. “All eyes are on the PCE results today,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a morning note. “The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, core PCE, is expected to post the biggest rise in a year, with the 3- and 6-year numbers expected to climb back above 2% after falling below that level at the end of last year,” she continued. “The Fed will probably cut rates this year, but a cut before summer will not be on the agenda if inflation does not continue to slow,” she added. The US central bank raised interest rates from near zero to more than 5% between spring 2022 and summer 2023 in an effort to curb runaway inflation. Rising borrowing costs have hurt consumers and put pressure on sectors like regional bank And commercial real estatefueling fears of a recession if rates don't fall soon. Thursday's results included Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Dell Technologies and Autodesk. Read the original article on Business Insider

