UK stock market not working | Nils Prattley

gand poised to see more IPOs later this year, David Schwimmer, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group, said on Thursday. Good: this would mark a change from the droughts of 2022 and 2023 which caused much anxiety about the health of the London stock market.

But in reality, the major problem here may not be the shortage of newcomers. Rather, it could be an indifference, or so it seems, to the sub-billion-strong British businesses that have been around for years.

The current extraordinary bidding battle for Wincanton, the UK's last listed logistics company, based in Chippenham, shows the extent to which the London market, or part of it, is sometimes unsure how to value what 'he got.

An offer at a 52% premium to the previous share price would normally be considered juicy if it came after a contested battle, but Wincanton got it on a day when a French shipping company, CMA CGM, offered 450p-a-part, or 567 million, last month. Some Wincanton shareholders felt the offer was still too petty (well done Aberforth), so the French switched to 480p to try to land the deal. But now here is a new suitor from the United States, GXO Logistics, which is offering 605p.

That's 104% higher than the previous share price of 297p, which shouldn't happen if a market is liquid and full of active buyers and sellers. We're not talking about a biotech company that's difficult to value. Wincanton, with 20,000 employees, is active in the warehouse and truck sector.

Certainly there have been some complications in recent years, such as the loss of a contract with HMRC to control cross-border goods and a pension fund deficit (now resolved), but neither should have confused the collective brain of the markets.

Wincantons chairman Sir Martin Read understandably backed the initial French offer on the grounds that the company's strong financial performance had not been reflected in its share performance in recent years.

If Wincanton were an isolated case, one might shrug and argue that pockets of undervaluation can occur in any market. But at Currys, the electrical retailer, a similar story is unfolding. From the previous 47p, US hedge fund Elliott's bids rose to 67p per share, an improvement of 42%, and the defending board is still resisting, rightly so, many of us would say ( Peel Hunts analyst estimates 80p is the point at which Currys would be forced to commit).

Curry's largest shareholder Redwheel, which backed the board, made an excellent point when it said there was a wider problem with a UK stock market that no longer appears to be serving its core purpose pricing and efficient capital allocation.

The fund's manager, Ian Lance, highlighted the stupidity of some major UK investment firms in allocating their cash to UK stocks, whose valuations are near all-time lows, and US stocks, near all-time highs. .

Unless this changes, it seems likely that we will continue to see buyers of foreign companies stepping in to take advantage of falling UK share valuations, with ownership falling into foreign hands and the number of listed UK companies will continue to fall. decrease, he argued.

It's hard to disagree. A case for London is not convincing if it involves paying your advisors a small fortune to be listed, then being ignored for years until a foreign predator appears.

In a rational world, perceived undervaluations would attract buyers and the problem would resolve itself. Perhaps the prospect of a 100% buyout premium could help at the margin.

But investor indifference toward small and medium-sized businesses is not new, and none of the proposed remedies seem transformative. Forcing UK pension funds to demonstrate a greater national focus in their equity portfolios would help, but this constraint has its limits.

The proposal for a UK ISA, with allocations only to UK-listed stocks, would probably not move significant amounts of money. Consolidating defined benefit schemes, to produce larger funds willing to hold more UK shares, will not happen overnight.

If Schwimmer has more radical ideas, we'd love to hear them. Unfortunately, he seems more interested in claiming that people like him, those who run large FTSE 100 companies, should be paid more to compete with its American rivals. This will not solve the problems at the other end of the market.