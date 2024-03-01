Business
One Million Introductory AI Scholarships Available to Australians
Artificial intelligence (AI) 'scholarships' are now being offered to a million Australians, in a bid to increase the country's knowledge of the technology. its value is estimated at $4 trillion to the economy by the early 2030s.
The free microskills course 'Introduction to Artificial Intelligence' is offered by the National AI Center (NAIC), coordinated by Australia's national science agency – CSIRO, and the Institute of Applied Technology Digital (IATD).
The course will provide a non-technical introduction to the fundamentals of AI and is designed for individuals who are beginning their AI literacy journey.
This makes it ideal for workers looking to upskill, people starting their careers in AI, and small and medium business owners.
As many small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) grapple with the challenge of adopting AI, NAIC Director Stela Solar said the course is the perfect opportunity for business owners. company to develop their understanding of AI.
“SMEs represent more than 98% of the Australian economy, and Introduction to AI is an opportunity for them to learn how they can use this revolutionary technology to improve their operations, services and competitiveness in the marketplace. market,” Ms. Solar said.
Luke Achterstraat, CEO of the Council of Small Business Organizations Australia (COSBOA), welcomed the introduction of the course, praising its ability to provide small businesses with the knowledge needed to unlock the vast opportunities of AI.
“Small businesses are a major source of innovation in Australia: they are entrepreneurs who try new ideas, test new products and generally support themselves with their own capital.
“This microskills course will help build the confidence and skills of small businesses as they navigate the AI landscape.”
IATD Chief Operating Officer Helen Fremlin said the accessibility of the course will enable Australians nationwide to advance their understanding of AI.
“No programming or computer science background is required for students to enroll, and the virtual nature of this course makes it easier for Australians to upskill in AI, whenever and wherever they want.”
Available now via IATDThe two and a half hour course will cover:
- What is AI
- Common AI Terminologies
- The challenges and risks of using AI
- Common error
- Concrete applications of AI
- Australian AI Case Studies
- Advice from industry experts to kickstart your career in AI
Students will receive a certificate of completion upon completion of the course.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.csiro.au/en/news/All/News/2024/March/Introduction-to-AI-scholarships-available-to-Australians
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Katy Perry's Curves Sizzle in Bodycon Pink Dress in Twisted Photos
- One Million Introductory AI Scholarships Available to Australians
- Chipotle, new funding from BFG: Week in agri-food tech
- Infectious diseases caused by norovirus are occurring in some areas.Here's what you need to know
- Peaks Day v1.5.1b Free Download Tinuki
- Imran Khan's letter to IMF amounts to hostility towards the state: Nawaz Sharif
- Modi and Mauritius PM inaugurate airstrip, jetty and 6 other projects | News from India
- MP proposes banning offer or advertising of LGBT conversion practices
- Jokowi Reveals Preparations for Republic of Indonesia Anniversary at IKN Detailed: Almost Completed Since January
- Actor Godrèche denounces sexual violence in evidence to the French Senate
- Men's Tennis Welcomes South Florida to Start Homestand – UCF Athletics
- Unable to configure redirect URI for Django allauth + Google oauth