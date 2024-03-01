One Million Introductory AI Scholarships Available to Australians

March 1, 2024

Press release

Artificial intelligence (AI) 'scholarships' are now being offered to a million Australians, in a bid to increase the country's knowledge of the technology. its value is estimated at $4 trillion to the economy by the early 2030s.

The free microskills course 'Introduction to Artificial Intelligence' is offered by the National AI Center (NAIC), coordinated by Australia's national science agency – CSIRO, and the Institute of Applied Technology Digital (IATD).

The course will provide a non-technical introduction to the fundamentals of AI and is designed for individuals who are beginning their AI literacy journey.

This makes it ideal for workers looking to upskill, people starting their careers in AI, and small and medium business owners.

As many small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) grapple with the challenge of adopting AI, NAIC Director Stela Solar said the course is the perfect opportunity for business owners. company to develop their understanding of AI.

“SMEs represent more than 98% of the Australian economy, and Introduction to AI is an opportunity for them to learn how they can use this revolutionary technology to improve their operations, services and competitiveness in the marketplace. market,” Ms. Solar said.

Luke Achterstraat, CEO of the Council of Small Business Organizations Australia (COSBOA), welcomed the introduction of the course, praising its ability to provide small businesses with the knowledge needed to unlock the vast opportunities of AI.

“Small businesses are a major source of innovation in Australia: they are entrepreneurs who try new ideas, test new products and generally support themselves with their own capital.

“This microskills course will help build the confidence and skills of small businesses as they navigate the AI ​​landscape.”

IATD Chief Operating Officer Helen Fremlin said the accessibility of the course will enable Australians nationwide to advance their understanding of AI.

“No programming or computer science background is required for students to enroll, and the virtual nature of this course makes it easier for Australians to upskill in AI, whenever and wherever they want.”

Available now via IATD The two and a half hour course will cover:

What is AI

Common AI Terminologies

The challenges and risks of using AI

Common error

Concrete applications of AI

Australian AI Case Studies

Advice from industry experts to kickstart your career in AI

Students will receive a certificate of completion upon completion of the course.

Register for the course.