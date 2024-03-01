Clare Lombardelli appointed deputy governor of the Bank of England | bank of england

The Bank of England's interest rate-setting committee is set to become majority-female for the first time, after the appointment of a former key adviser to David Cameron and George Osborne as one of its deputy governors.

Clare Lombardelli, chief economist of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), will serve on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) when she joins the bank as its next deputy governor for monetary policy .

The former Treasury chief will begin her five-year tenure at the Bank on July 1, succeeding Ben Broadbent, after King Charles approved her appointment.

The MPC, established in 1997 after the central bank was granted independence by then chancellor Gordon Brown and led by governor Andrew Bailey, will consist of four men and five women after he takes office.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who selected Lombardelli for the role, said: “Clare brings significant experience to this role, addressing financial and economic issues both domestically and internationally.

His arrival will come at a crucial time for the central bank, which is under pressure to reduce borrowing costs to support the economy's emergence from recession in the second half of last year. Financial markets expect the Bank to start cutting interest rates this summer to ease pressure on mortgage payers and indebted businesses.

Hunt said Lombardelli would also lead the response to recommendations expected next month from former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to improve the bank's forecasting process and oversee monetary policy.

This response was expected to come from Broadbent, after sustained criticism of the ability of central banks to predict the effects that the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine would have on inflation.

Several Conservative MPs, including the chair of the cross-party Treasury committee, Harriett Baldwin, said the Bank was partly responsible for allowing inflation to reach its highest level in 40 years after delays in rate increases. interest rate.

Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, wrote in the Financial Times last year that Threadneedle Street increasingly offered a sort of retirement home for former Treasury officials.

Chadha expressed concern that the central bank's independence was being compromised by an influx of Treasury officials, including the deputy governor, Sir Dave Ramsden, and Sam Woods, the head of the securities regulator. banks, the Prudential Regulatory Authority.

Lombardelli began her career at the Bank of England, but left the civil service in 2005. In 2007, she was deputy director for labor market policy at the Treasury before joining Cameron at 10 Downing Street as private secretary for the Prime Minister's economic affairs. minister.

While at number 10, she gained first-hand experience of the debt crisis that spread across southern Europe while on secondment to the International Monetary Fund where she was part of a team based at the Greek Ministry of Finance to monitor the conditions of the bailout plan in 2010 and 2011.

In 2012, she decided to support Osborne as chancellor of the coalition government. Known as one of the architects of austerity alongside colleague Rupert Harrison, Lombardelli later took on a more senior role as the Treasury's chief economist under Conservative chancellors Philip Hammond, Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

Her departure to the OECD early last year was seen as a blow to the British government because she had 20 years of experience in economic analysis.

Bailey said: “I am really pleased to welcome Clare Lombardelli back to the Bank as Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy. Clare’s impressive career means she brings a huge amount of relevant experience and expertise to the MPC, and the Bank more widely, at a time of great importance for the UK economy.

Nick Macpherson, former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, said: Excellent appointment. Clare is uniquely qualified for this role, combining analytical rigor and excellent judgment.

Referring to criticism of the bank's record in fighting inflation, he added: Its anti-inflationary credentials are impeccable.