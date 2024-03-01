Work on Midlands Rail Hub begins with £123m funding injection

Work on the Midlands Rail Hub is set to begin after ministers provided an initial funding injection of 123 million.

The transformational upgrade project is part of the Government's plan to improve transport in the region and beyond, by increasing the capacity and frequency of passenger rail services while upgrading stations across the Midlands.

More than 50 stations covering 7 million people in the region will benefit from the plans, made possible by reallocated HS2 funding. The first phase of the Midlands Rail Hub will mean an extra train every hour in both directions between central Birmingham and locations including:

Bristol

Cardiff

Cheltenham

Worcester

This first round of funding will allow design work to begin to create space for additional services. This includes preparing detailed designs for required infrastructure improvements, finalizing operational plans for new services, whilst continuing to progress the remainder of the programme.

Investment takes place within the framework of governmentsNorthern Network Transportation Planwhich has committed 1.75 billion to deliver the entire Midlands Rail Hub.

Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands and Chairman of the West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE), said:

“The Midlands Rail Hub will revolutionize public transport in our region by opening up more capacity on routes to and from central Birmingham, allowing us to offer more services to more places, both locally than national.

“Midlands Rail Hub will also provide us with the opportunity to open more new stations and lines across our network, as well as speed up journey times to central Birmingham from the new Camp Hill line stations which are currently under construction at Moseley Village, Kings Heath and Pineapple Road.

“This investment will not only better connect communities to convenient and fast public transportation services, but also attract more investment to our region, creating jobs, growth and greater prosperity.

“It’s important to remember that this new funding is on top of the billions of pounds of transport investment we have already secured for the West Midlands. This funding is truly important and will help boost our plans to improve public transport across the country. region, connecting local people to education, training, health and leisure services as well as employment opportunities.

More London to Birmingham services will be extended from Moor Street to Snow Hill station, meaning the Chiltern line will also serve Birmingham's Snow Hill business district.

In addition, Kings Norton station will be made more accessible, while the platforms at Snow Hill, Moor Street and Kings Norton stations will be upgraded. Passengers will also have better access to HS2 services via Curzon Street station, making it easier to travel across the country.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper, who visited Moor Street station to announce the new funding, said: “The Midlands Rail Hub will bring huge benefits to passengers in the region and beyond, it so great to be in Birmingham with Mayor Andy Street to launch this project. important project.

“Today’s announcement is part of the Government’s plan to invest in transport projects with reallocated HS2 funding, helping to grow the economy and better connect communities across the Midlands.

Once delivered in full, the hub will see services on most routes increase by 50-100%. Birmingham's Cross-City line will benefit from a rotating service with a train every 10 minutes.

The number of trains between Birmingham and Leicester will be doubled from 2 to 4 per hour, while additional trains are planned between Birmingham and Nottingham and the new Birmingham-Worcester trains will be extended to Hereford.

The Midlands Rail Hub announcement comes as the British Business Bank today (February 29, 2024) launched its €400 million Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, unlocking additional funds to help small businesses in the Midlands thrive and to prosper.

The fund will drive sustainable economic growth by supporting new and growing businesses across the Midlands, increasing access and diversity of start-up funding for small businesses in the region. It includes a range of financing options with loans from 25,000 to 2 million and equity investments of up to 5 million to help small and medium-sized businesses start, grow or stay ahead .

The Midlands Rail Hub announcement also comes shortly after the Government announced that the Midlands would receive 2.2 billion from April 2025 to improve local transport links in areas outside urban regions. This investment will give local authorities long-term certainty to invest in transport improvements, such as building new roads and installing or expanding public transport systems.

Over the whole 7 years, this funding will on average be at least 9 times what these local authorities currently receive through the Integrated Local Transport Block, which is the current mechanism for funding local transport improvements in their areas.

Subject to future decisions, this first phase of the Rail Hub could be completed by the early 2030s.

Maria Machancoses, Managing Director of Midlands Connect, said: “This announcement marks a major milestone in this transformational project of national significance.

“The Midlands Rail Hub program is the result of years of collaboration and determination from cross-party leaders from every corner of the Midlands.

“Today’s $123 million announcement is a clear sign of governments’ confidence in our partnership that brings us closer to achieving much-needed east-west connectivity across the region.

“We will continue to work with Government to progress plans and ensure that, as set out in Network North, the Midlands Rail Hub is fully realised, extending the benefits to cities including Hereford, Nottingham, Derby and Leicester.