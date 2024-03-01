Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 4, 2022.

Stock futures were little changed overnight Thursday after the market completed its fourth winning month and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit its first closing record since November 2021.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 19 points. S&P 500 Futures Contracts were flat and Nasdaq 100 Futures slightly lower by less than 0.1%.

A regional bank in difficulty Community Bank of New York lost more than 20% in prolonged negotiations after the lender announced a change in management and revealed problems with its internal controls. The bank is already down more than 50% in 2024.

The major averages ended another positive month as the rally driven by the artificial intelligence boom and hopes for rate cuts continued. The Nasdaq was the best performer in February with a gain of 6.1%. THE S&P500 climbed 5.2%, while the Dow added 2.2% for its first four-month winning streak since May 2021.

“We are still firmly in the disinflationary camp and believe the Fed will be forced to cut rates by June,” Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, said in a note.

Thursday's gains came after inflation data showed that the price index for personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, rose 0.4% in January , in line with expectations.

Bitcoin staged a fierce rally in February, rising nearly 45% to $62,000. This is the token's best month since December 2020 as well as its sixth consecutive monthly gain.

On a weekly basis, the S&P 500 is up about 0.2%, while the Nasdaq is up 0.6%. The 30-stock Dow lagged, down nearly 0.4%.