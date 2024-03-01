Gas prices are rising again. Here's why you shouldn't worry, says one analyst.





By Isabelle Wang Gas prices always rise in March and April as travelers hit the road and refineries switch to more expensive summer fuel. Gasoline prices have risen nationwide over the past week, and drivers planning to leave town for spring break over the next couple of months will likely see prices even higher. The national average price of a gallon of gasoline rose Thursday to $3.338, its highest level of the year. It was 5.4 cents higher than a week ago and more than 20 cents higher in February than the previous month, according to data compiled by GasBuddy. As of Thursday afternoon, prices were highest in California, where drivers paid an average of $4.731 per gallon, followed by Washington and Nevada at $4.094 and $3.959, respectively. Other states where the average retail gasoline price exceeds $3.40 per gallon include Oregon, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania, according to GasBuddy data. The upward trend is expected to continue as travelers begin hitting the roads this spring, said Aixa Diaz, a spokeswoman for AAA. “Historically, March and April cause gas prices to rise as demand increases,” she wrote in a press release Thursday. “Milder temperatures lead to more road trips, and this time of year tends to be a precursor to the summer driving season.” Gas demand increased to 8.41 million barrels per day in the week ending February 23, up from 8.33 million barrels the previous week. Total national gasoline inventories decreased by 2.8 million barrels to 244.2 million barrels during the same period, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. See: Gas Prices Rise, But Bigger Uptrend Expected for End of Month The rise in pump prices comes even as oil prices have remained broadly stable due to heightened tensions in the Middle East over the past four months. But MarketWatch reported earlier this month that Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the late January attack on U.S. troops in Jordan have increased the risk of an escalation that could affect supplies of oil and exacerbate shipping delays while driving up prices for gasoline, a refined product made from crude oil. For the month of February, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL00) (CL.1) posted a monthly gain of 3.2%, while global benchmark Brent crude (BRN00) increased by 2.3 % for the month, according to the Dow Jones Market. Data. April WTI (CLJ24) settled at $78.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday, and April Brent crude (BRNK24) finished at $83.62 on ICE Futures Europe, according to FactSet data. Some of this rise in gasoline prices is considered normal because the market typically sees a seasonal trend of rising gasoline prices in March and April after bottoming out in winter, Tom Kloza said. global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service. OPIS is an energy data and analytics provider that is part of News Corp's Dow Jones, publisher of MarketWatch. March and April are two of the “most hospitable months” for higher gasoline prices, as refiners are required to shift to making summer-grade products before the May 1 compliance date, and some of They also ramp up their maintenance during this time of year, Kloza said. Summer-grade gasoline generally has lower volatility than winter-grade gasoline to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with hot weather and cause unhealthy ground-level ozone, but it is more expensive than the reel-grade blend . “If someone predicts that gas prices are going to go up 15 to 40 cents over the next 60 days, they're really just predicting what's going to happen pretty much every year,” Kloza told MarketWatch in a phone interview Thursday, adding that his research suggests the market won't see a “hell increase” in gas prices this year. -Isabel Wang This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 02-29-24 1708ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

