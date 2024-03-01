AFRL XQ-67A Makes First Successful Flight > Air Force Materiel Command > Article View

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – THE Air Force Research Laboratory The Aerospace Systems Directorate successfully flew the from Palmdale, California.

The XQ-67A is the first of a second generation of autonomous collaborative platforms, or ACPs. Following the success of the XQ-58A Valkyrie, the first low-cost unmanned aerial vehicle intended to provide the warfighter with credible and affordable mass, the XQ-67A proves the common chassis or “genre” approach to design, aircraft building and testing, according to Doug Meador, manager of autonomous collaborative platform capabilities at AFRL's Aerospace Systems Directorate. This approach paves the way for the rapid replication of other “species” of aircraft on a standard chassis.

This new approach also addresses the challenge of great power competition by accelerating the delivery of advanced and affordable capabilities to warfighters.

“This approach will save time and money by leveraging standard substructures and subsystems, similar to how the automotive industry builds a product line,” Meador said. “From there, the genre can be developed for other aircraft – similar to that of a vehicle chassis – with the ability to add different aircraft kits to the chassis, such as an outboard sensor station or an outboard weapons station, [or OBWS].”





So, what is an autonomous collaborative platform?

“We broke it down based on how the warfighter sees these elements together: autonomy, human systems integration, sensor and weapon payloads, networks and communications, and the air vehicle,” Meador said.

“We have evolved this class of systems since the beginning of low-cost attritable aircraft technologies, [or LCAAT]initiative,” he added.

The major effort that initially explored the genus/species concept was the Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Platform Sharing Program, or LCAAPS, which introduced technology and knowledge into the OBSS program that resulted in construction and flight of the XQ-67A, Meador said.

“From the beginning, the intent behind LCAAPS was that these systems were to augment, not replace, manned aircraft,” said Trenton White, LCAAPS and OBSS program manager for AFRL's Aerospace Systems Directorate.

In late 2014 and early 2015, the early years of the LCAAT initiative, the team began with some internal designs, for which Meador gives credit to White, who led early studies that evolved into defining requirements for the low-cost attritable strike demonstrator. , or LCASD, Joint Capability Technology Demonstration. The LCASD team defined, designed, built and tested the XQ-58 for the first time in 2019.

“The first generation was the XQ-58, and it was really about proving the concept that you could build a relevant warfighting capability quickly and inexpensively,” White said.

The OBSS program builds on LCASD's proven low-cost capability by leveraging design and manufacturing technology research that has taken place since the first generation and aimed to reduce risk during generation development future, White added.

“Since the beginning of LCAAT, it was always our intention to have multiple spirals or threads of vehicle development,” White said. “Then, once the vehicle is ready, you can start integrating things like sensors, autonomy, weapons, payloads and electronics into it.”

With the XQ-67A, the team uses the platform sharing approach or draws on automotive industry practices.

“We're looking to build on the technological development that's been happening since the XQ-58, since that first generation,” White added.

With advances in manufacturing technology since the XQ-58, the team aimed to use this system and technological advances to create a system design with lower cost and faster construction.

“It’s all about low cost and responsiveness here,” White said.

The team began discussing LCAAPS in 2018, focusing on the notion of “can we provide the acquirer with a new way to purchase aircraft that is different, better and faster than the old traditional way.” to build manned aircraft,” Meador said. “Which means we pretty much start from scratch every time. »

Instead, the team envisioned the same approach an automaker applies to building a line of vehicles, where continued development over time would also work for airplanes.

“It's really about leveraging these best practices that we've seen in the automotive industry and other industries, where time to market has decreased, while the time to initial operational capability of military aircraft has increased at an alarming rate,” White said.

With this genre platform, White said a usable aircraft can be created more quickly at a lower cost with more opportunities for technology refresh and insertion if new models are developed and deployed every few years.

AFRL leverages scientific and technological innovation to meet specific operational requirements to ensure meaningful military capabilities reach warfighters. The XQ-67 is the first variant designed and built off this shared platform, White said.

“The main objectives here are to validate an open aircraft system concept for hardware and software and demonstrate rapid time to market and low development cost,” he added.

This project aimed to integrate aspects of OBSS and OBWS into different capability concepts. The OBSS was considered slower when carrying sensors but had longer endurance, while the OBWS was considered faster and more maneuverable, with less endurance but better range.

“We wanted to design both, but figure out how common you can make them so we can take this species-chassis species approach,” Meador said.

The XQ-67A has been in production for just over two years and is rapidly moving through the design, construction and flight process. While the team initially worked with five industrial suppliers, AFRL decided in late 2021 to pursue the opportunity to build the General Atomics design.

This successful flight is the first proof that the gender approach works and that planes can be built from a chassis.

“It’s all part of a bigger plan and it’s all about that affordable mass,” Meador added. “It has to be done at an affordable cost and this program – even though there is an aircraft at the end that we are going to use a lot of – the goal of this program was the journey to rapid, low-cost production as much as possible. as this was the destination of an affected combat aircraft.

This signals to other companies that there is a new approach to building an airplane, moving away from the conventional method of starting from scratch, Meador said.

“We don’t have the time or resources to do this,” Meador said. “We need to act faster now.”

