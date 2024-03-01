



The Treasury Department has recovered more than $375 million since it launched a new AI-based fraud detection process in late 2022. Specifically, the new tool is intended to combat check fraud which the department says has exploded since the start of the pandemic by looking for anomalies and helping alert banks before fraudulent checks are cashed, a indicated the ministry. said CNN. The number of check fraud-related suspicious activity reports nearly doubled between 2021 and 2022, when 680,000 check fraud-related SARS were filed, according to Treasury. Early last year, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an alert on the growing number of fraudsters targeting the mail to obtain and then manipulate checks. The ministry says fraud is also increasing for checks sent by the Treasury itself. The Treasury Department makes payments for more than 300 federal agencies, primarily by electronic funds transfer, but also sometimes by check. said. These payments include benefits such as tax refunds and Social Security. The Internal Revenue Service's Office of Payment Integrity has implemented new AI-powered checks, which the department says can detect check fraud in near real-time and speed recovery of potentially fraudulent payments from financial institutions. The Treasury Department is committed to protecting taxpayer dollars through payment integrity and ensuring that Social Security payments, tax refunds and other types of checks, and the people who receive them, are safe from fraud, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. AI has allowed us to accelerate fraud detection and recovery of taxpayers' money. The department says that between the new AI process and the bureaus' partnership with federal law enforcement, there are already active cases and arrests. Treasury did not immediately respond to questions for this story

