Connect with us

Business

Is the Indian stock market open tomorrow?

Is the Indian stock market open tomorrow?

 


The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is going to hold a special live trading session on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with an intraday switchover to a disaster recovery (DR) site. The NSE special session is organized to strengthen discussions in the event of an unforeseen incident, which may have an impact on their operations. So, the Indian stock market is expected to remain open on Saturday this week, i.e. March 2, 2024, during the special trading session. However, only the stock market will be open on Saturday. Trading on the commodities market will remain suspended as usual on weekend days.

Cash activity, F&O segment

Speaking at NSE's special live trading session tomorrow, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder, WealthWave Insights, said, “Trading in the equity and F&O segments will remain open on Saturday during tomorrow's special session. However, no activities will take place. in the raw materials market. Trading on the commodities market will remain suspended as usual on weekend days.

Read also: Sensex at an all-time high: 5 reasons why the Indian stock market is rising today

On what can be expected in the Indian stock market during tomorrow's special trading session, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “Market volume is expected to remain low as the session is more important from a technical point of view than from any other point of view. This session was aimed at strengthening Indian stock exchanges in case of any unforeseen event that may affect market operations.

In an NSE circular issued on February 14, 2024, a special live trading session was announced: “Members are requested to note that the Exchange will conduct a special live trading session with an intra-day switchover from the main site to the disaster recovery on Saturday. , on March 2, 2024 in the equity and equity derivatives segments.”

As per the mandate of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), market infrastructure intermediaries (MIIs) are required to carry out a failover to their DR site as part of the business continuity plan.

Special schedule of live trading sessions

The session will take place in two phases. The first phase will be a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 a.m. The second special live trading session will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

During the March 2 session, all futures contracts may fluctuate within a five percent operating range during the special trading session. The futures and options (F&O) securities segment will have upper and lower circuit limits of five per cent, while those with two per cent limit will maintain their existing circuit limit of two per cent, according to NSE. This measure avoids excessive volatility and maintains market stability during the live trading session.

The special session was scheduled to take place on January 20, but due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a full-fledged trading session was held on January 20 and January 22 was declared a public holiday for the stock markets .

Disclaimer: The above views and recommendations are those of individual analysts, experts and brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: Mar 01, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/is-indian-stock-market-open-tomorrow-11709278676573.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: