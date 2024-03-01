Is the Indian stock market open tomorrow?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is going to hold a special live trading session on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with an intraday switchover to a disaster recovery (DR) site. The NSE special session is organized to strengthen discussions in the event of an unforeseen incident, which may have an impact on their operations. So, the Indian stock market is expected to remain open on Saturday this week, i.e. March 2, 2024, during the special trading session. However, only the stock market will be open on Saturday. Trading on the commodities market will remain suspended as usual on weekend days.

Cash activity, F&O segment

Speaking at NSE's special live trading session tomorrow, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder, WealthWave Insights, said, “Trading in the equity and F&O segments will remain open on Saturday during tomorrow's special session. However, no activities will take place. in the raw materials market. Trading on the commodities market will remain suspended as usual on weekend days.

On what can be expected in the Indian stock market during tomorrow's special trading session, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “Market volume is expected to remain low as the session is more important from a technical point of view than from any other point of view. This session was aimed at strengthening Indian stock exchanges in case of any unforeseen event that may affect market operations.

In an NSE circular issued on February 14, 2024, a special live trading session was announced: “Members are requested to note that the Exchange will conduct a special live trading session with an intra-day switchover from the main site to the disaster recovery on Saturday. , on March 2, 2024 in the equity and equity derivatives segments.”

As per the mandate of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), market infrastructure intermediaries (MIIs) are required to carry out a failover to their DR site as part of the business continuity plan.

Special schedule of live trading sessions

The session will take place in two phases. The first phase will be a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 a.m. The second special live trading session will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

During the March 2 session, all futures contracts may fluctuate within a five percent operating range during the special trading session. The futures and options (F&O) securities segment will have upper and lower circuit limits of five per cent, while those with two per cent limit will maintain their existing circuit limit of two per cent, according to NSE. This measure avoids excessive volatility and maintains market stability during the live trading session.

The special session was scheduled to take place on January 20, but due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a full-fledged trading session was held on January 20 and January 22 was declared a public holiday for the stock markets .

Disclaimer: The above views and recommendations are those of individual analysts, experts and brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: Mar 01, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

