



HONG KONG (AP) Asian stocks rose Friday, after U.S. stocks hit all-time highs Thursday. Is it too late to invest in Nvidia? | Smart investment US futures rose slightly and oil prices rose. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% to 39,850.00. Japan's unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in January, from a revised 2.5% the previous month, while the purchasing managers' index for manufacturing activity fell to 47.2 in February, demonstrating depressed demand in domestic and international markets. A PMI below 50 represents a contraction from the previous month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 16,588.00, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,017.81. China's manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth consecutive month in February with a reading of 49.1, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, while the unofficial Caixin PMI provided a more positive outlook, showing that the manufacturing sector grew for a fourth consecutive month. Investors are awaiting policies to revitalize the economy at China's upcoming National People's Congress next week, where Beijing will announce the annual GDP growth target. The Korean market is closed for a public holiday. Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,730.80, and in Bangkok the SET rose 0.2%. On Wall Street on Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 5,096.27 to exceed a record set last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the market with a 0.9% gain, at 38,996.39 and surpassed its all-time high since 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished just below its record set last week after rising 0.1%, to 38,996.39. In the bond market, yields eased after a decline inflation report showed that prices across the country rose about as expected last month. That eased concerns that had been building on Wall Street that inflation data could show an uncomfortable reacceleration. Earlier reports showed prices rose more than expected in January, both in consumer And wholesale levels. Even though inflation has been higher than it has been in some time, this may be more of a flash in the pan than the start of something worse, Brian Jacobsen said, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. Thursday's report kept intact hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in June. Such an approach would relieve pressure on the economy and boost investment prices, and the Fed has indicated that several reductions could take place this year. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation by reining in the economy with more costly measures. mortgage And credit card Payments. Hopes of future rate cuts helped launch a big rally in U.S. stock markets in late October, and the S&P 500 just closed out its fourth consecutive winning month. However, rate relief will only happen if the Fed sees compelling additional data that inflation is moving sustainably towards its 2% target. Traders have recently pushed back their forecasts for when the Fed might start cutting rates. A series of strong reports on the economy pushed back expectations from March. Another report on Thursday showed the U.S. was outnumbered workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. This is the last signal of a a remarkably resilient labor market. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 27 cents to $78.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 42 cents to $82.25 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 149.98 Japanese yen to 150.32 yen. The euro rose from $1.0803 to $1.0817.

