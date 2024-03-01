Who is Bonnie Chan, the first female CEO of Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEX? What challenges does she face?

Here's what you need to know about the first woman to serve as CEO of the local stock exchange, which began trading in 1891.

Who is Bonnie Chan Yiting?

Chan, 54, was born and raised in Hong Kong. She holds a law degree from the University of Hong Kong and a master's degree in law from Harvard Law School.

She began her career as an attorney with the law firm Deacons in Hong Kong in 1993, then joined Sullivan & Cromwell to practice as an attorney in Hong Kong and the United States.

In the early 2000s, she worked for a few years at Morgan Stanley as a corporate lawyer. She first joined HKEX as head of IPO and listing operations in 2007, then in 2010 became a partner at the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, where she stayed for nine years.

Chan joined HKEX as head of listing in 2020 and was promoted to co-chief operating officer in February 2023.

What are Chans' contributions to the capital market in Hong Kong?

Digitization is its other key achievement; she led the launch of the Fast Interface for New Issuance (FINI) system in November, which shortened the settlement cycle from five to two days by modernizing the IPO settlement process.

Technology will help us further improve our processes and go paperless, Chan told the Post in 2020 . [FINI] is expected to eliminate 11,000 paper forms in the first year of launch. Digitalization will also reduce human errors and improve the efficiency of the entire market.

Ten years ago, during the busiest periods, we processed around 60 IPO applications simultaneously. Today, at any given time, we are processing up to 200 IPO applications at a time.

What is Chans' working style?

I've seen Bonnie work for the past three years, Aguzin said during his presentation of the final results on Thursday. She has all the ingredients to become an incredibly successful CEO. My advice is to continue to be yourself. His style may be a little different from mine. This is perfect, because everyone must succeed with their own style.

Current HKEX head Carlson Tong Ka-shing, who served as chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission from 2012 to 2018, has known Chan and worked with her on listing issues for more than a decade.

One of Bonnie's notable attributes is her ability to maintain a calm and resolute demeanor, allowing her to meet challenges with grace, he said. She has a unique talent for simultaneously analyzing the big picture while meticulously attending to the smallest details.

The balanced approach allows him to make informed decisions that take into account the broader context. Given Bonnie's remarkable track record and exceptional leadership skills, I am confident that she will excel in leading the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during this challenging period.

Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairwoman of the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), expects Chan to be at the helm in choppy waters.

I really enjoy working with Bonnie, he said. She takes a very balanced approach and always anticipates and listens to the concerns of all stakeholders. She is looking for solutions to address these concerns.

During his seven years as a member of the FSDC, Chan produced seven research papers suggesting reforming the stock market and strengthening Hong Kong's role as a capital-raising center.

When Chan left FSDC to join HKEX as head of listing, she put her ideas into practice. For example, HKEX extended the weighted voting rights regime, under which shares held by founding shareholders carry more voting rights than those held by others. Many technology companies have such structures, and the reform has helped encourage more U.S.-listed Chinese technology companies to seek secondary listings in Hong Kong. Allowing SPAC listings is another example of reform Chan had promoted at FSDC.

What does Chans’ nomination mean for gender diversity in Hong Kong?

Chan's appointment sends a positive message, said Damien Green, president of Manulife Financial Asia and current director of FSDC.

As the first internal candidate and first woman to lead HKEX, the message to global capital markets is clear: Hong Kong has a deep pipeline of financial talent and takes leadership diversity seriously, Green said. Greater gender diversity among company leadership globally will lead to more sustainable long-term returns for investors over time.

In Hong Kong, in 2022, 16 percent of company directors were women, up from 11 percent in 2018. Globally, only 12.9 percent of the nearly 3,000 companies in the MSCI ACWI index have women on at least 30 percent of their board of directors. seats. Only 4.3 percent of them are led by women.

What are the main challenges Chan will face?

One of Chan's priorities as the exchange's new CEO is to roll out new measures to revive stock turnover and new listings, said Tom Chan Pak-lam, permanent honorary president of the Institute of Securities Dealers. This is the key to maintaining Hong Kong in its role as an international financial center.

Daily stock turnover fell 16 percent to HK$105 billion (US$13.4 billion) in 2023, reducing HKEX's trading fee revenue by 18 percent, a the company said in its report. Announcement of 2023 results .

Proceeds from stock offerings fell by more than half to a 20-year low of $5.9 billion in 2023, according to Refinitiv data.

What was Chan's first message to HKEX staff upon taking office?

Global financial markets are going through a period of turbulence, with Hong Kong being no exception. But, despite the macroeconomic environment, our activities have not slowed down, Chan wrote in a memo to HKEX staff.

Thanks to your hard work, we haven't let the noise of short-term challenges stop us from positioning our business for the long term. We continued to implement important improvements for the future of our business, improving our infrastructure, growing our product ecosystem, expanding our customer base and much more.